Daniel Caesar, Erick the Architect, Cavetown and more open Wonderfront 2025 with a genre-bending day one on the bay





On Friday, San Diego’s waterfront came alive with color, community and kaleidoscopic soundscapes as Wonderfront 2025 kicked off its three-day celebration of music, art and movement. Against a backdrop of sparkling bay views and sailboats drifting by, the first day of the festival offered an eclectic lineup that brought out the best of hip-hop, indie pop, garage rock and soul-stirring R&B, with moments of laughter, tears and impromptu crowd pits in between.

Boostive Sends Ocean Beach Vibes to the Bay

Starting things off with a homegrown heartbeat was Boostive, the San Diego-based collective blending dub-hop, world and soul influences into a musical stew as flavorful as the city itself. Taking the stage at 12:15 p.m. on the Hazy State by Sierra Nevada stage, the Ocean Beach crew brought their signature explosion of sound, complete with two saxophones, bongos and Seiji Komo’s laid-back charisma at the helm.

From “Ties Unwind” to “Grow Along,” their hour-long set had early festival goers swaying under the midday sun to grooves laced with reggae, Spanish lyrics, hip-hop cadences and jazzy breakdowns. It was equal parts chill and charged—like a beach bonfire jam session that just happened to have a front-of-house mix and a full stage. For a city that thrives on fusion, Boostive was the perfect hometown sendoff into festival mode.

Erick the Architect Builds Something Bigger

Over at the Cypress Ascendant Stage, Erick the Architect took the baton and ran with it—straight into another dimension. By 1:30 p.m., the Brooklyn artist had conjured a musical set that was part therapy session, part party and fully immersive. Between tracks, Erick riffed with the crowd, saying things like, “I know y’all Wikipedia’d me and sh*t,” and calling out fans relaxing in the grass: “Y’all doing alright back there with your a**es on the lawn?”

When it came to the music, he didn’t miss. Talking about his 2024 album, I’ve Never Been Here Before and his collaboration with James Blake on “Parkour”, Erick guided listeners through his sonic evolution—raw, futuristic, and unafraid. At one point he asked, “Is it too early to open up that pit?” and while most politely declined, the energy was undeniable.

Biig Piig Gets Intimate and Uplifting

Biig Piig floated onto the Events.com stage at 2:30 p.m. with dreamlike visuals, swirly Y2K graphics and a genre-bending set that brought a sense of softness and strength. Her mix of electronic, indie pop and alt-R&B vibes pulsed through songs like “Kerosene”, “Decimal,” and “Oh No”, but it was “Brighter Day” that hit the hardest.

Before performing the emotional anthem, Biig Piig opened up about grief, reminding the crowd, “We’re never truly alone… the people we lose are still with us in a different way.” After a heartfelt “I love you,” she danced freely, embodying the raw self-expression that’s become her hallmark. For a mid-afternoon set, Biig Piig delivered a masterclass in vulnerability and power.

Jordan Ward Brings the Bounce (and the Jokes)

At 3:30 p.m., Jordan Ward brought a different kind of charisma to the Cypress Ascendant Stage. With a dancer’s grace and a comedian’s timing, the rising R&B artist playfully dubbed the city “Degoo”, only to be met with a wave of boos and laughter. “Y’all don’t call it that?” he asked, grinning before diving into tracks like “Famjam4000”, “White Crocs”, and “Sidekick.”

When the crowd hesitated on a call-and-response, Ward quipped, “C’mon, school starts in a couple of months.” The energy was loose, rhythmic, and fun—like a group hang that just happened to have an NAACP-nominated vocalist running point. His live presence made it clear: Jordan Ward isn’t just rising—he’s already arrived.

Isaiah Rashad Pushes Through and Teases What’s Next

As golden hour approached, Isaiah Rashad took over the Cypress Ascendant Stage for one of the day’s most anticipated sets. The Top Dog Entertainment veteran ran into some mic issues early on—starting songs and then restarting them—but his chill demeanor and raw talent made the hiccups feel like part of the ride.

He teased a new project (“Just waiting on the features,” he smiled), and powered through fan favorites like “Headshots (4r da locals)”, “Free Lunch”, and “RIP Young.” A moment of levity came when he put on his glasses mid-set and said, “Now I can see.” Imperfect yet magnetic, Rashad’s set was a reminder that real artistry doesn’t need polish to shine.

Mexican Slum Rats Turn It Up with Garage Rock Soul

Over at the Harbor Club Stage, Mexican Slum Rats were the loudest (and possibly most unexpected) switch-up of the day—and it worked beautifully. The five-piece from Granada Hills opened with a simple ask: “If it’s cool, we’re gonna play some rock’n roll for you.” It was more than cool—it was a much-needed jolt of energy.

Songs like “Sunday” and “The Overlook Hotel” roared to life, with the saxophone somehow finding its place in the garage rock mix. Guitarist Benjamin Schlesinger beckoned the crowd closer, and lead singer Kevin Villalba made it clear this was their first real festival—and they were going to savor every second. Gritty, soulful and unfiltered, the Slum Rats made their Wonderfront debut count.

Cavetown and the Bedroom Pop Dreamworld

As bubbles floated and beach balls bounced under the setting sun, Cavetown turned the Hazy Stage into a bedroom pop sanctuary. Fans in Cavetown t-shirts packed the front rows, singing every lyric like a sacred text. Robin Skinner’s set was soft, sincere and unshakably charming.

One of the most touching moments came before “Frog”, when they shared the sweet story of asking out their girlfriend via cartoon amphibians. The crowd melted. Songs like “Lemon Boy” and “Home” captured the emotional pulse of the evening, as Cavetown fell to their knees mid-song, lost in the moment with fans swaying in sync. It felt like a hug in musical form.

Daniel Caesar Ends Day One in a Soul-Stirring Glow

The night closed with a haze of stage smoke and emotional clarity as Daniel Caesar headlined the Cypress Ascendant Stage. Shrouded in shadows for most of the set, he emerged for acoustic guitar moments and grand piano ballads, delivering a setlist that felt like a living, breathing greatest hits album.

With a simple “Thank you so much for coming, I love you for real,” Caesar reminded everyone why his voice is one of the most treasured in modern R&B. Songs like “Best Part”, “Superpowers” and “Hold Me Down” had fans in full-throated sing-along mode—and some in tears. It was a magnetic, near-spiritual end to a day that had already delivered so many unforgettable moments.

With day one in the books, Wonderfront 2025 proved it’s not just a festival—it’s a mood, a movement and a masterclass in musical diversity. From Ocean Beach dub-hop to DIY ballads and Grammy-winning soul, Friday set the bar sky-high. And this is only the beginning.