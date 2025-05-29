Shaun Cole dismissed as SDSU baseball head coach





After back-to-back disappointing seasons, San Diego State baseball coach Shaun Cole will not be returning next season, according to an announcement made by SDSU Director of Athletics John David Wicker.

Cole finished his coaching tenure with a poor 38-76 record, a .333 winning percentage.

SDSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Jamie McConeghy and SDSU Assistant Director Jim Solien declined to comment on Cole’s departure.

“I appreciate Shaun’s commitment and contributions to San Diego State Baseball,” Wicker said. “However, at this time, I believe that a change in leadership is needed in the program. I wish Shaun all the best in his future endeavors.”

In the 2025 season, the Aztecs faced many challenges, particularly in the pitching department. Despite Cole’s reputation as a skilled pitching coach, the team struggled.

The staff pitched to the tune of a 6.98 ERA (Earned Run Average) and a 1.87 WHIP (Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched). They led the Mountain West in the number of walks, runs allowed, wild pitches, balks and hit batters.

These struggles largely contributed to the 20-39 record this season. However, conference play was slightly improved with a 14-16 record. It was enough for the Aztecs to earn the fifth spot in the Mountain West Tournament.

The Aztecs took game one against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, then proceeded to lose their next two against Nevada and San Jose State, ending their season.

As the search for a new head coach begins, SDSU hopes to add to its 14 NCAA regional appearances and return to the top levels of collegiate baseball.

According to Kirk Kenney of The San Diego Union-Tribune, there are several potential suitors for the head coach job. Santa Clara head coach Rusty Filter, University of San Diego head coach Brock Ungricht, Utah head coach Gary Henderson and Hawaii head coach Rich Hill are all potential candidates.

Many expect Filter to be the front-runner for the position, due to his history of involvement in the program. After three years of playing for SDSU, Filter was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1990. Following his professional career, Filter spent 17 years as an assistant coach for SDSU and helped train Stephen Strasburg, the first overall pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball draft.