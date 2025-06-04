Review: “Karate Kid: Legends” is a fun family movie for the summer





After the end of “Cobra Kai,” fans have been anxiously waiting for the new addition to the franchise, and “Karate Kid: Legends” did not disappoint.

“Karate Kid: Legends” follows a very simple and standard “The Karate Kid” type plot, consisting of love interests and the triumph of an underdog. The film brought the classic characters, cheesiness and romance, while also bringing the appeal to younger generations through new characters, much like “Cobra Kai” did.

The film also honors the legacy of the “The Karate Kid” universe by throwing in little easter eggs and nods to previous films and episodes through clothing, location, objects and fight choreography.

“Karate Kid: Legends” follows the story of Li Fong, played by Ben Wang, and his journey dealing with loss as he moves from Beijing to New York City. After his move, he makes both friends and enemies, forcing him to start practicing Kung Fu and karate again.

Senseis Daniel Larusso and Mr. Han, played by Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, return to the big screen and team up to help Li Fong train in the big city. According to Macchio, the film takes place three years after the events of “Cobra Kai.”

The film ties both old and new generations together and also includes new characters played by Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Wyatt Oleff and Aramis Knight. The banter between the different characters was enjoyable and highlighted the film’s comedic moments.

The film also featured a lot of impressive stunts and fight sequences, many of which were performed by 71-year-old Chan and 25-year-old Wang.

Much like the rest of the “The Karate Kid” films and “Cobra Kai,” the film doesn’t take itself too seriously. “Karate Kid: Legends” has a rather goofy soundtrack and features several humorous moments between characters, despite having some serious scenes.

“Karate Kid: Legends” is a heartwarming family flick that’s enjoyable for both new and recurring fans of the franchise. The film does leave off on an open note, possibly hinting at keeping the “The Karate Kid” universe alive. “Karate Kid: Legends” is in theaters now, so go check it out!