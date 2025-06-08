As NCAA pay era begins, SDSU launches bold NIL fund to power its Pac-12 future





The age of amateurism in college sports is officially over.

On Friday, June 6, a federal judge granted final approval of the House v. NCAA settlement. This landmark decision reshapes the landscape of collegiate athletics by allowing schools to pay athletes for the first time. The 10-year agreement, which resolves three major antitrust cases, allows universities to share up to $20.5 million annually with athletes, beginning in the 2025–26 academic year.

“This is a new beginning for Division I student-athletes and for the NCAA,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a public letter. “Opportunities to drive transformative change don’t come often to organizations like ours. We must make the most of this one.”

The settlement comes nearly five years after former Arizona State swimmer Grant House and former Oregon basketball standout Sedona Prince filed suit, challenging the NCAA’s prohibition of athlete compensation related to name, image, and likeness (NIL). Two other suits—Carter v. NCAA and Hubbard v. NCAA—were consolidated into the case.

The result is unprecedented: not only can schools now pay athletes for NIL, but the NCAA and the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC) will also pay $2.8 billion in back damages to Division I athletes denied NIL opportunities dating back to 2016..

Judge Claudia Wilken approved the settlement despite resistance from some objectors, who raised concerns about new “roster limits” replacing scholarship caps. After Wilken intervened, lawyers revised the terms to include voluntary “grandfathering” for walk-ons and partially funded athletes whose spots were cut.

SDSU Responds: “This fund is a vital step”

Within hours of the ruling, San Diego State University announced the launch of its Student-Athlete Recruitment and Retention Fund, a forward-looking initiative designed to strengthen its competitiveness as it transitions into the Pac-12 Conference in 2026.

“This fund is a vital step in ensuring we continue to compete for championships while also aligning SDSU Athletics with the future of college sports,” said John David Wicker, SDSU Director of Athletics, in a release from the university. “Our student-athletes deserve the very best, and this initiative allows us to directly invest in their experience while sustaining the proud tradition of Aztec excellence.”

The initiative complements the ongoing work of the MESA Foundation and Aztec Link, two organizations central to SDSU’s NIL efforts in recent years. Both collectives will remain integral under the new model, offering student-athletes opportunities through business partnerships and community engagement while the university prepares to offer direct revenue-sharing agreements.

Contributions to the fund are tax-deductible, and SDSU encourages fans to support in a variety of ways—from donations and pledges to purchasing season tickets and continuing NIL contributions through MESA and Aztec Link.

National Shift, Local Impact

The ruling and SDSU’s swift response mark a dramatic turning point. Until now, NIL payments came exclusively from third parties, including boosters and collectives. But with schools now cleared to pay athletes directly, institutions are bracing for a new reality—one governed by spending caps, oversight commissions, and a greater emphasis on compliance.

The College Sports Commission, a newly formed regulatory body staffed by executives, including those from Major League Baseball, will oversee enforcement of the $20.5 million cap and monitor third-party NIL deals. Any payment over $600 will now go through a clearinghouse to verify business purpose and fair market value.

That enforcement shift mirrors the NCAA’s new posture: step back, let the conferences lead. According to Baker, the NCAA will now focus more on core academic standards, athlete well-being, and eligibility while relinquishing much of its historical authority around financial rules.

“This new framework… marks a huge step forward for college sports,” Baker wrote in his letter. “Student-athletes at many schools will be able to receive nearly 50% of all athletics department revenue. That is a tremendously positive change and one that was long overdue.”

What Comes Next

While SDSU gears up for Pac-12 competition and establishes its financial foundation, national legal threats still loom. Ongoing cases like Johnson v. NCAA, which argues student-athletes should be classified as employees, could disrupt even this new system. Title IX implications, antitrust lawsuits, and state laws also remain in flux.

Nonetheless, for Aztecs and athletes across the country, the message is clear: this is no longer the old NCAA.

And starting July 1, it’s officially game on.