Photo Essay: San Diego Wave FC Suffers 2-1 Defeat Against Seattle Reign FC

A late second-half goal sealed the deal for Seattle Reign, effectively breaking San Diego Wave’s six match winning streak
by Olivia Vargo and Isabella HodgesJune 9, 2025
A San Diego Wave FC sign reading "ride the wave" stands out amongst the fans during their match against Seattle Reign FC on Friday June 6, 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium
Forward Delphine Cascarino stares down the Seattle Reign FC goalkeeper during their match on Friday June 6, 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium.
