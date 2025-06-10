Review: “Bring Her Back” shocks audiences with masterful frights that will leave viewers cringing in their seats





Warning: This review contains spoilers for “Bring Her Back.”

Following the raging success of their A24-produced possession film “Talk to Me,” the Philippou brothers have returned with their next big hit: a phenomenal, fresh take on resurrection horror.

“Bring Her Back” may be thinly veiled as just another basic ritual film, but underneath it proves to be a deep exploration of grief, motherhood and the cycle of abuse.

After witnessing the traumatic death of their father, siblings Piper, played by Sora Wong, and Andie, played by Billy Barratt, are moved into the home of former social worker Laura, played by Sally Hawkins.

As the kids begin adjusting to their new surroundings, they start to witness a series of concerning behaviors from their foster mom, Laura, and her mute son, Oliver. As tensions rise and Laura’s investment in an occult ritual grows, the children fear that the reason they were taken in was far more sinister than they ever could’ve imagined.

Hawkins delivers a stand-out performance as a grief-stricken mother coping with the loss of her child, Cathy, played by Mischa Heywood. Her emotional whiplash and psychological mind-bending are truly frightening, placing the audience right in the shoes of Andie and his nightmare situation.

The natural acting chops from both leading child stars are yet another impressive aspect of the film. The realistic sibling bond between Wong and Barratt as Piper and Andie is heartfelt and endearing, with Barratt portraying the perfect, caring older brother. Wong is remarkable as the sweet and sassy Piper, and she provides great on-screen representation for those with microphthalmia: a disease causing limited sight.

Jonah Wren Phillips gives an equally incredible performance as Oliver, as his character suffers through arguably the most disturbing and emotional moments of the movie.

The excellence doesn’t stop at the acting, as the cinematography of “Bring Her Back” is beautiful and chilling all at once. Stunning shots of Laura’s home and the surrounding nature are contrasted with horrifying VHS footage of a resurrection ritual that will leave audience members watching through their hands. Blood and gore are at an all-time high, with repulsive imagery that horror fanatics will appreciate.

The film itself is a roller-coaster with a high-shock factor and “OMG” moments galore. It is completely different from the Philippou brothers’ prior film, as the two directors prove they can conquer the full range of the horror spectrum.

“Bring Her Back” stretches the boundaries of on-screen terror and is completely unafraid to cross the line of being “too gross.” It will leave you passionately rooting for the protagonists and possibly quite afraid of swimming pools.

I would save your dinner until after the film, as it does feature some very quease-worthy scenes. As for me, I’m getting hungry, and “Bring Her Back” has me craving table for tonight.