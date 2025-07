Chespirito: la serie que explora la vida del actor más querido de México

Luis Zavala is a third-year JMS major with an emphasis in Media Studies with a minor in Creative Editing and Publishing. He is a transfer student from Southwestern College. In his free time, he enjoys listening to music, reading, and watching anything comic book-related. He’s written stories for the opinions and arts and culture section, in which he writes about challenges college students face, highlights clubs on campus, anything pop culture and music stories. He’s discovered a passion for both sections as opinion allows him to write and talk about challenges college students face, and arts and culture because he can write about music, books, arts, and clubs on campus.