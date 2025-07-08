“F1: The Movie” delivers speed but misses the mark on representation





“F1: The Movie,”directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a racing drama that brings authenticity to the screen — even if it drifts into the unrealistic at times.

Kosinski does a great job at keeping parts of the racing authentic, with the film’s stars driving real Formula 1 cars. For dedicated F1 fans, certain scenes may stretch believability. Several racing moments outright ignore regulations that would never fly in a real Grand Prix, even if the scenes are visually exciting, all while casting women in stereotypical roles.

The movie focuses on racer Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt. Hayes once drove in F1 in the 1990s alongside F1 legends before a career-ending crash forced Sonny out of the sport. Now, three decades after his departure from F1, his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem, convinces him to join the struggling APX GP team.

Sonny’s teammate is Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, a young rookie who’s seeking to find stability in a notoriously unstable sport.

The film follows the evolution of their dynamic as they learn to work as teammates rather than individual stars.

One of the most impressive aspects of the film is its integration of real F1 locations and race weekends. Shot during actual Grand Prix events, there are cameos of current drivers, such as Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The decision to embed the film in real racing environments adds a level of immersion rarely achieved in sports dramas.

Another critical strength is the involvement of Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion of F1, as a producer. Hamilton’s influence is clear in the attention to racing detail — especially in scenes highlighting pit strategy, tire management, gear changes and the complexity of running a competitive F1 team.

Pitt and Idris’s performances reflect both the tension that can exist between teammates and the unspoken respect that often grows between drivers. Their character arcs are believable, and the emotional beats of rivalry and camaraderie hit with impact.

The film doesn’t leave out the constant media pressure that F1 drivers face. Scenes with reporters and press conferences — including a cameo from a real F1 journalist Will Buxton — capture the scrutiny drivers face. These moments add realism and highlight a lesser-seen side of the sport.

In a sport that’s already overwhelmingly dominated by men, “F1: The Movie” doesn’t bring any opportunity to shift narratives. Instead of showcasing more female talent or potential in the racing world, the film limits its female characters, specifically Kate McKenna, played by Kerry Condon, who is the technical director for APX GP. Rather than capitalizing on the opportunity to show the collaboration between drivers and their team, they minimize Kate to being just the love interest of Sonny.

The film leans into tired tropes, suggesting women only find space in the F1 world through flirtation and proximity to powerful men. This portrayal is disappointing, reinforcing outdated gender stereotypes rather than challenging them and undercutting the progress women in motorsport have fought for.

Some finer details of racing are also glossed over. Hardcore F1 fans may notice obvious mistakes, such as the lack of in-race penalties to Sonny’s reckless maneuvers that would realistically be met with immediate disciplinary action, sacrificing accuracy for drama.

Still, “F1: The Movie” is a cinematic ride that blends thrilling action with impressive production value. It will likely entertain general audiences and even F1 newcomers. For fans hoping for a more progressive narrative or a realistic portrayal of the sport, the film misses a few key turns.