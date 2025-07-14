Flavors Worth Falling For: Journeying Through the Taste of Adams Avenue Tour





Would you speed date your food?

In the era of online dating, it’s no wonder neighborhoods in San Diego have revitalized the way we enjoy our second love: eating.

If the Taste of Adams Avenue on June 29 was anything like speed dating, every spot was a green flag.

The food tour was a nearly two-mile trek. Held by the Adams Avenue Business Association (AABA), the Taste of Adams Avenue runs rain or shine and passes through University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights and Kensington.

For the price of a typical high-end meal, you can pass through San Diego’s most walkable neighborhoods and try over 40 exquisite meals.

The tour was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and while that may seem daunting, the kind of bites waiting for you on the other side will leave you wanting more than the 40+ dishes offered.

At the start of the tour, attendees were given a ticket with a list of all of the stops and a map of each location.

What made this tour so easy was that every single business on the tour was spread out on the same stretch of road, with the exception of a few North Park stops.

Certain places offered curbside buffets, while others operated as more of a mini sit-down dinner experience. The beauty of the event wasn’t just in the food, it was in the variety as well.

What should have been a simple walking tour through San Diego’s tastes felt like a 40+ course meal and a four-hour-long quest.

Normal Heights had some of the best standout dishes. The slider-like bites from Hayes Burgers were an instant top three for San Diego burgers, and the mini chicken shawarma plate from Sahara Taste of the Middle East should be on everyone’s late-night radar.

If you travel West and cross the highway, An’s Dry Cleaning is among the top North Park choices on the tour and has been ranked the No. 1 ice cream spot in America by USA Today in their 10Best competition for the second year in a row.

Apart from the tastiness of each dish and the award-winning gelato, every participating business felt so welcoming. Each stop felt like the most hospitable restaurant was serving out a little taste of their food and a taste of their atmosphere to go with it.

The tour wasn’t rushed either; attendees had the luxury of enjoying anything from an exclusive early tasting of Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant’s elote nachos to White Rice Bodega’s freshly-made lumpia from the comfort of their seating areas.

What made the experience especially refreshing was that many of the restaurants and their accompanying bites felt unique. It seemed as though the whole experience was handpicked expertly, and it made eating each dish feel so rewarding.

The Stehly Farms Market in Kensington was a standout in the experience category. They had four stands in their grocery store, each serving real items off the shelves from local businesses, with representatives from the brands themselves serving things up. It felt like a grocery store maze with treasure in each aisle.

With each spot doing something different, winding through the tour felt less like a checklist and more like a choose-your-own-adventure through San Diego’s rich culinary scene.

The final stop was Pappalecco, an Italian fast and casual cafe that imports its flour and boasts handmade pizza dough with specialty ingredients. Even after hours of eating, guests walked in laughing.

“Most people are coming in and out, and everyone is in a good mood,” said Pappalecco Manager Lindsey Fillion. “It’s always fun.”

Every corner of the tour was a high-quality food haven. Towards the end, even at the last stop, there were lively people excited about the cuisine and servers plating everything with a smile.

It’s rare to find an event that captures the essence of a neighborhood so well, but the Taste of Adam’s Avenue does just that, step-by-step and plate-by-plate.