Review: “Jurassic World: Rebirth” delivers thrills, but falls short on story





The summer of 2025 is full of big blockbusters, and started with the highly anticipated return of the Jurassic World franchise.

The Jurassic franchise started over 32 years ago with the release of “Jurassic Park” in 1993, and has since spawned seven sequels. “Jurassic World: Rebirth” is a new standalone sequel that makes minimal references to its predecessors, offering a fresh start to the Jurassic universe.

The movie evokes a nostalgic feeling, reminiscent of watching the original “Jurassic Park” movie with its old-school look that comes together to create a visually stunning film. The use of the original theme composed by John Williams, along with the distinctive style of camerawork, makes it clear that Director Gareth Edwards has a genuine appreciation for the franchise. The film recreates many iconic moments from the series and gives them a fresh take.

The issue with the past movies in the Jurassic World Franchise was that the films tried too hard to feel like a “Jurassic Park” movie by bringing back old cast members and using the same tired tropes repeatedly. This film doesn’t try to be a “Jurassic Park” movie— it simply is one. It has the thrilling, scary, predictable, heartwarming and Steven Spielberg feel to it.

However, in this film, each scene feels vibrant and alive. The dinosaurs look and sound scary, and the people appear extremely small compared to them, creating horror elements that work in favor of the film’s design and awe-inspiring scenes that evoke a strong emotional response from the audience.

What is disappointing about this movie, however, is that it lacks a straightforward plot.

The film follows Zora Bennett, played by Scarlett Johansson, who is tasked with visiting an island on the equator where a group of dinosaurs reside so she can collect their DNA samples for a pharmaceutical company. She is accompanied by Dr. Henry Loomis, played by Jonathan Bailey, and a talented cast of helpers on her mission.

On the way to the island, they are sidetracked by a stranded family, who also get their subplot in the movie. While the stakes are high, the narrative shifts frequently and occasionally becomes disjointed.

Despite the shaky plot, Bailey dances through life, bringing charm and energy to every scene. Mahershala Ali portrays Duncan Kincaid, a friend of Johansson’s character who helps her on the island, bringing gravitas and emotional depth to the film. Luna Blaise also shines as Teresa Delgado, though her arc feels rushed and limited throughout the film.

The film’s overall message is similar to that of the prior installments in the Jurassic series, as it illustrates how far humans are willing to go to control and reshape life for their benefit. Although this message is often hidden and overlooked due to the film’s shaky storyline, it provides a strong commentary on the motivations behind humanity’s actions.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” has its flaws, but it captures the essence of a true “Jurassic Park” film. For audiences seeking a thrilling, scaly rollercoaster ride, it’s precisely that— a solid, but imperfect, return to the franchise.