“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Joins the Love Triangle Hall of Fame





Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially joined the love triangle hall of fame, and fans are more divided than ever.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Based on the book trilogy of the same name, the series is set at Cousins Beach, where Isabel “Belly” Conklin, played by Lola Tung, her mother, and her older brother spend every summer with their close friends, the Fisher family.

This summer, Belly finds herself caught between the two Fisher brothers. Conrad, played by Christopher Briney, the mysterious, older brother whom Belly has not-so secretly loved for years, and Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno, the younger, more outgoing brother who has always been Belly’s best friend, but starts to see her in a different light.

Before we dive deep into the debate, here’s a look at some iconic love triangles that have graced our screens over the years.

Sabrina (1954)

Similar to The Summer I Turned Pretty, this film follows two brothers, Linus and David Larrabee, played by Humphrey Bogart and William Holden, as they both fall in love with the same girl, Sabrina Fairchild, played by Audrey Hepburn. Initially, Sabrina is in love with David, who pays no attention to her until she returns from Paris a changed woman. But Linus, who at first tries to keep them apart for business reasons, ends up falling for her as well.

Fun fact: this film has been referenced in the series multiple times. From poster recreations to clips of the film being shown in an episode, I guess you could say history repeats itself.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Childhood friends Julianne “Jules” Potter, played by Julia Roberts, and Michael O’Neal, played by Dermot Mulroney, made a pact to get married if they were both still single at 28.

Four days before her 28th birthday, Jules finds out that Michael is engaged to a younger woman named Kimberly, played by Cameron Diaz. Realizing her true feelings for her best friend, Jules is determined to stop the wedding at all costs. Blending unrequited love, friendshi,p and jealousy, My Best Friend’s Wedding is an iconic love triangle story, where it flips the classic rom-com narrative by making the protagonist the “other woman.”

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga was based on the book series Twilight by Stephenie Meyer, which was first released in 2005. In the film series, Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, was torn between her attraction towards the mysterious vampire Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, and her evolving relationship with friend and werewolf Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner. This love triangle had fans arguing for years over who was truly the right choice, Edward or Jacob.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022-)

In season one, Belly explores her feelings for the two, briefly dating Jeremiah, but ultimately realises her heart still belongs to Conrad. The season ends with Belly and Conrad sharing a kiss on the beach, confirming their feelings for each other.

In season two, Belly and Conrad are no longer together. As they reunite at the Cousins Beach House, tensions resurface. Belly starts to grow closer to Jeremiah again, while still dealing with her lingering feelings for Conrad. The season ends with Belly choosing to be with Jeremiah, leaving Conrad heartbroken.

Ahead of the premiere of the third and final season, I asked SDSU students where they stood on the debate: Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah.

Here’s what they had to say.

Ana Zamudio, a first-year master’s student majoring in marriage and family therapy:

“Team Conrad. Because I know what happens [in the books]. But also, I really empathize with Conrad and everything that he’s been through.”

Zamudio stated that she didn’t see much chemistry between Jeremiah and Belly.

“I also think Jeremiah’s just incredibly cringy. His whole golden retriever act feels really fake to me.”

Zamudio concluded by stating, “I think ultimately [Conrad and Belly] ending up together is what is meant to happen.”

Maria Chavez, a first-year master’s student majoring in marriage and family therapy:

Chavez stated that she feels a loyalty towards Conrad.

“I know that’s who [Belly] had a crush on to begin with. So it kind of feels wrong to be rooting for Jeremiah.”

Chavez also stated that she had no other reason not to be Team Jeremiah.

“He seems so sweet, and honestly, they would make a cute couple. It just feels like [Belly] can’t be going back and forth, [she should] stick to what [she] wanted first.”

Alexa Guevara, a first-year master’s student majoring in marriage and family therapy:

When asked if she was Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, she stated that she was neither.

“I know there’s another one, Team Belly. I just think that she deserves better.”

Guevara also stated why she felt neither of them was the right choice.

“I think Conrad, he’s just on and off, playing games. I think he’s also giving mixed signals, so I don’t think a girl should ever have to go through that. And then Jeremiah, in the last season, I did like him because it looked like he could give Belly what she wanted. But, I think she just needs time to kind of figure herself out.”

The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on July 16 on Prime Video.