Categories:
Photo
Showcase
Photo Essay: Southwestern College brings the intensity of professional boxing to Chula Vista
The inaugural event for the college took place on Saturday, July 19, 2025. It brought together an international group of fighters for a night of blood, sweat, and boxing.
by
Elena Voutiritsas
,
Photographer
•
July 21, 2025
Fighters Sergio Garcia and Elias Diaz face off on July 19, 2025 at Southwestern College.
Elena Voutiritsas
Luis Ramirez lands a powerful jab on opponent Jose Cruz at their fight card on July 19, 2025 at Southwestern College.
