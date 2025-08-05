Fresh Faces: SDSU women’s soccer revamps roster ahead of 2025 campaign





The San Diego State women’s soccer team is upgrading its roster for the upcoming season. With 15 returning players, the Aztecs also added 10 newcomers, including eight incoming freshmen and two transfers. Last season, the Aztecs were the fourth seed in the Mountain West Conference, falling short in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament against first seed Boise State, 2-3 on Nov. 6, 2024.

Rory Schank, a redshirt freshman midfielder from Flower Mound, Texas, transferred from Auburn University after missing the season due to an ACL injury. She attended Flower Mound High School, where she earned numerous honors, including Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman, First Team All-District as a sophomore, and First Team All-Region as a junior.

Schank also brings club experience, having played for FC Dallas in the Women’s Premier Soccer League and the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), as well as for other clubs. She spent three seasons with Sting Dallas Black and four seasons with Solar. She appeared in the ECNL Finals with FC Dallas and was selected to the ECNL National Team while playing for Sting Dallas Black.

Victoria Miller is a sophomore forward from Novi, Michigan, who transferred from Ohio State, where she started two matches and played 15 games during the 2024 season. Miller was not limited to soccer during high school; she played basketball under Jerica Williams, a former SDSU women’s basketball player from 2007 to 2010, and also competed in track and as a kicker on the boys’ football team.

Miller only played one year of high school soccer — during her freshman year — but continued her career with club teams such as Corktown WFC and Michigan Jaguars Pro. She was named a Girls Academy League National Playoffs Top Drawer Soccer Player Standout in 2022 and a Girls Academy League Top Drawer Soccer Top Performer at the 2023 Greensboro Spring Showcase. She was ranked in the top 200 national recruits by Top Drawer Soccer.

Kailey Carlen, an incoming freshman goalkeeper from Chula Vista. As a San Diego local, Carlen played for a couple of soccer clubs in the San Diego area, including Rebels SC and, most recently, Albion SC, where she has played the last three years and won consecutive titles.

Alexandra Myrestam, a freshman defender from Sollentuna, Sweden, also played a variety of sports such as gymnastics, track and field, cross-country skiing, and volleyball. Before committing to SDSU, Myrestam was a defender for Bollstanäs SK in Sweden’s second league and previously spent seven seasons with Rotebro IS.

Eva Vespa, a freshman forward from St. Leonard, Quebec, Canada, joined the Aztecs after spending a year at Vanier College in Canada, where she played five matches and scored three goals. Vespa spent 10 seasons with FC Saint-Léonard and also played for Repentigny, FC Lav, and Lakeshore — all based in the Québec area. Vespa had the opportunity to train with several under-19 teams, including FC Barcelona, AS Roma, FC Fleury, and FC Dijon.

Ciara Jade Mitchell, a freshman forward from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, brings a deep club background with five seasons at Coquitlam Metro-Ford. Mitchell also spent two seasons with the Langley United Soccer Association, played for Vancouver’s Premier Soccer Academy for five years, and played for Vancouver’s Rise Academy, where she won the League 1 Canada championship.

Eva Wierzbowski, a freshman midfielder from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, played four years at Central Bucks High West and served as captain her junior and senior seasons. She scored 15 goals and 29 assists in her high school career and earned honors each year. Wierzbowski also played for club teams such as PDA Blue ECNL, helping the team reach the National Semifinals in 2022 and making an appearance at the National Quarterfinals in 2023. At the same time, she was part of four straight ECNL Atlantic Division titles and was ranked ninth in the Top Drawer Soccer in the New Jersey region.

Mia DeJohn, a freshman defender from Boulder, Colorado, played all four years at Boulder High, where she led in goals and assists during her sophomore and junior years. During those two years, she was also selected as the all-conference first team and had an all-state honorable mention in her junior year. In her final year at Boulder High, she broke the school record in assists and earned Player of the Year, all-conference first team, and all-state first team honors. As a club player, she played for Boulder County United, which made a DPL finals appearance in addition to playing for the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club.

Briahna Gieger, a freshman forward from San Diego, played at Patrick Henry High School, where she helped her team win the California Division III championship, a CIF Division II title as a junior, and a CIF Division I title as a senior. She played club soccer for eight seasons with Surf Soccer Club in Del Mar and spent the past two seasons with Chula Vista’s Rebels SC.

Mia Hambro Svendsen, a freshman defender from Oslo, Norway, brings international experience, having played for the Norwegian national team. Additionally, she was named Player of the Match four times. Svendsen also played for teams such as Roea Elite, Stabaek, and Vestre Aker.

The Aztecs will open their preseason with an exhibition match against the University of San Diego at 7 p.m. on August 6 at the SDSU Sports Deck.