Women’s soccer eyes championship run in final Mountain West season





After a fourth-place preseason ranking, the Aztecs are looking to close out their Mountain West era with both a regular-season and tournament title.

In 2022, San Diego State finished fourth in the Mountain West standings before going on to win the conference championship. This year, they aim to do it again and add a regular-season title in their final Mountain West season.

San Diego State women’s soccer team is entering the 2025 season with veteran leadership, fresh energy and unfinished business. The Aztecs’ preseason ranking is the same position they held in 2019 when they went 8-2-0 in Mountain West Play, earned a part of the regular season title, and reached the championship match, making them eager to make history repeat itself.

According to the Mountain West Preseason Poll, the Aztecs are ranked fourth out of 12 teams. Senior Grace Goins and sophomore forward Victoria Miller, along with junior forward Alexys Ocampo, have been named to the Mountain West Preseason Watch List.

Head coach Mike Friesen said the main goal is to “leave the Mountain West with two trophies” and continue to grow in the coming months.

“This season is about how we can be our best,” Friesen said. “We have been competing for Mountain West championships for some time now, and as this being our last season at Mountain West, we would love to win it. At the end of the day, we want to be the best team we possibly can, and we think that puts us in the position to win the Mountain West tournament and the regular season.”

The Aztecs have the challenge of replacing 11 graduated seniors, five of whom signed professional contracts.

Assistant coach Chassion Griggs acknowledged the team’s preseason ranking as a sign of respect, despite unknowns surrounding their new roster.

“It is probably higher than we should be ranked as eleven starters have graduated,” Griggs said. “But the fact that they still view us that highly without having seen the majority of our players play says a lot about what we have done over the course of our time in the Mountain West.”

Friesen pointed to key returners who are on this year’s preseason watch list, including senior defender Goins, sophomore forward Miller, and players returning from injury, such as junior midfielder Senn and junior forward Ocampo

Goins, a leader both on and off the field, said she wants to make her senior year count.

“As a senior, I want to inspire all of my teammates. I love every single one of them and want to leave with a championship,” Goins said. “I have done a lot of work on myself, and it has helped me become a better leader on the field. I feel like I have grown closer to all of my friends on the team.”

Ocampo’s return is a storyline to watch after she missed last season due to her second major ACL injury. For Ocampo, the process was more mentally challenging this time because she knew exactly what it would take.

“The biggest mental challenge I’ve overcome is coming back from the injury and knowing how physically hard it is to get back,” Ocampo said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the help of all my teammates and coaches.”

Guided by well-trained veterans and energized by a wave of young talent, the Aztecs head into their home opener against Texas Tech on Aug. 14, determined to start the season strong.

“They’re ready to test themselves,” Friesen said.