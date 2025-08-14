d4vd brings the heart and hype of his debut album to San Diego





As the lights dim and beams begin to flash, the crowd falls silent to the powerful chords of an electric guitar. The bass of a heartbeat fills the room with anticipation as hundreds of people scream with excitement, eager to see 20-year-old d4vd perform. The young singer and songwriter leaped onto the stage, opening his concert at The Sound on Aug. 5 with his track “What Are You Waiting For.”

From crafting his first tracks on his iPhone for gaming montages to gaining global attention from his viral hit “Romantic Homicide,” d4vd has turned this internet buzz into collaborations with established artists such as Laufey and Kali Uchis. This breakthrough has enabled him to release his debut album, “Withered,” and embark on a North American tour.

Among the crowd were Elizabeth Salazar, who said she first discovered d4vd on TikTok through “Romantic Homicide,” and Ruby Herrera, who became a fan in 2022.

“I started listening to him when I was going to esthetician school,” Herrera said.

For Herrera, hearing “One More Dance” wasn’t just going to be a highlight of her night, but would feel like listening to a piece of her own life played back to her.

The audience was a mix of ages, though the energy was undoubtedly driven by Gen-Z fans. Scattered among the crowd were stuffed animals, along with many fans carrying Labubus, a viral collectible that has become a staple at d4vd’s shows. In a playful nod to the trend, d4vd emerged with three Labubus clipped along the waistband of his jeans, instantly drawing cheers from the crowd.

As d4vd played “Take Me To The Sun” and “Sky,” the room seemed to swell with light and sound. Beams of light cut through the room, washing over the audience’s faces and pulling them directly into the music. Jumping in rhythm, the audience’s voices seemed to merge with d4vd’s, breathing as one. For a moment, the boundary between performer and crowd disappeared.

d4vd effortlessly transitioned between moods, shifting the upbeat energy to a more romantic one with the tones of “Here With Me,” “This Is How It Feels,” and “Crashing.” Couples swayed together, some holding hands as if the music created a private moment for them.

Midway through the set, d4vd reached into the crowd, accepting a pink Hello Kitty stuffed animal from a fan, which he named “Tyrone.” d4vd’s playful gesture showed how aware and appreciative he is of his audience, and he dedicated the next song to his new companion.

The atmosphere deepened even further when he began “L.O.V.E.U.” and surprised the audience by bringing out Hannah Bahng to join him on stage. Their voices intertwined seamlessly, creating a tender duet that had fans cheering through smiles.

After the warmth of the duet, d4vd steered the set into a more somber, introspective atmosphere, leaning into songs from “Withered.” Hazy washes of yellow and white poured over the crowd, casting shadows along the venue and matching the mood of the last few songs.

Gentle strums and piano chords echoed throughout the room, suspending each note in the air. The opening chords of “Romantic Homicide” rang out, drawing a swell of voices that filled the venue one last time, ending the night in a powerful collective exhale.





