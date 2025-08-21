Boogeyman in the trenches: Seth Adams brings veteran edge to Aztecs’ tight end room





By quarter three of fall camp, senior tight end Seth Adams had already established himself as one of the most physical presences on San Diego State’s offense. The Dawsonville, Ga. native has traveled a winding path through four different programs and a major position change, but he believes he’s landed exactly where he belongs.

“It’s been going great. Love it out here so far, definitely a lot more fast paced, but love it out here,” Adams said regarding the adjustment to the Aztecs’ scheme. “A lot more physical, fast pace. Love it because it catches the defense off guard.”

From Journeyman to Leader

Adams’ story is one of persistence. Beginning his career as an offensive lineman at the University of the Cumberlands before switching to tight end at Kennesaw State, then refining his skills at Southeastern Louisiana, he’s now playing at the highest level of his career. That journey, he says, made him into both the player and leader he is today.

“I’m definitely taking a more of a leadership role here to really help develop the younger guys, bring that physicality here,” Adams said. “But still, my role is the same, be the boogeyman, set the tone for the offense.”

With most of the tight end room made up of freshmen and redshirt freshmen, Adams stands out as the seasoned veteran at 23 years old.

“I’ve definitely carved out a leadership role trying to instill that physicality in them and be a leader,” he said. “I’m definitely a guy that leads by example out here on the field. I’m gonna set the tone.”

Tight ends coach and senior offensive analyst Ryan Lindley echoed that sentiment.

“He’s got the most experience, and he’s the oldest, and those things bring leadership,” Lindley said. “He probably was a different leader in January than he is now. He’s more vocal, he’s got a better relationship with those guys, so he can push them. That’s the identity that we want the room to take on, and that’s why we brought him here.”

Lindley added that Adams’ leadership evolved into something unique.

“Leadership’s a thumbprint, you know, like, everybody does it uniquely and in their own way,” he said. “As things have grown… he’s more vocal, he’s got better relationships, and he can push guys in the right way.”

Physicality First

Known primarily as a blocker at Southeastern Louisiana, Adams said the opportunity to expand into a more complete tight end role attracted him to San Diego State.

“Coach Lewis and Coach Lindley told me when I came here, they’d develop me as an all-around tight end,” Adams said. “So love it out here. They’ve definitely held up to the word and continuing to develop tight ends.”

For Adams, the physical side of football is where everything begins.

“That starts with every single play, from game one on, ” he said. “I want our running backs to have over 1,000 yards rushing this year. I want to be one of the most respected and relevant in the Mountain West, and have one of the most physical run games in the country. I want to dominate.”

Lindley said Adams’ development has gone beyond being a run-blocking specialist.

“He went in and he’s kind of been typecasted as a fullback of sorts, and a run blocker,” Lindley said. “But the guy’s still a good athlete. We’re gonna use him out in space. You can’t just plan for one thing when he’s in the game. He’s really grown in the pass game and everything he does there.”

Head coach Sean Lewis praised Adams’ mentality and the impact he’s already had on the offense.

“He’s gonna have a huge year,” Lewis said. “He knows exactly who he is, and he’s exactly what we needed, and he’s injected some great personality that our offense desperately needed.”

A Personal Connection

For Adams, coming to San Diego was more than just football — it was also about fulfilling a family connection.

“My grandpa served 20 years in the Navy, 20 years in the Army. He served on the USS Midway,” Adams said. “When he was around, he always told me… before I pass away, I want to take you guys, me and my little brother, on a vacation in San Diego. He ended up passing away. We never actually got to go. And so it was meant to be when Coach Lindley reached out with San Diego State.”

When his parents visited earlier this year, Adams finally toured the Midway, carrying out a piece of his grandfather’s wish.

“It was awesome. He talked about it all the time… so to see it in person, and send pictures back home for family, it’s everything meant to be. Everything’s really falling into place.”

Chip on the Shoulder

Adams hasn’t forgotten the doubts that have followed him since high school.

“I definitely have a chip on my shoulder. I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder. Been doubted my whole career, and so definitely got something to prove this year,” he said.

That edge is something he takes into every practice rep, every assignment, and every weight room session.

“I bring that juice,” Adams said. “Like, if I’m hitting a PR on bench press, I’m gonna make sure everyone knows I’m the loudest guy in there for sure. On the field, when I set the tone, I lay a big hit, I’m getting up, I’m hitting my helmet letting people know I’m there.”

Looking Ahead

Adams envisions his role this season as both a tone-setter and mentor.

“Continue to be that leader, bring that physicality,” he said. “I’m the Boogeyman the way I set that tone.”

And while he’s preparing for the NFL Draft once his college career concludes, Adams says his ultimate motivation is rooted in family.

“My goals this season are simple. I want to win the Mountain West Championship. I want to dedicate this season to my mom and dad,” he said. “They’re my ‘why.’ I’m very thankful for them — they deserve the world.”