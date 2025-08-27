Aztecs’ special teams “ultra-aggressive” under coach Zac Barton





In a program known for stingy defenses and hard-nosed running backs, it’s the specialists who often tilt the balance.

At San Diego State, punts that hang for 60 yards and field goals that split uprights from downtown have become as much a part of the identity as anything else. With the season opener against Stony Brook fast approaching, the Aztecs’ special teams unit is once again under the microscope.

The kicker’s standard

Senior kicker Gabriel Plascencia, the reigning preseason Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, is entering his final season with 12 consecutive field goals and the conference’s highest accuracy rate from 2024. For him, camp has been about steady progress.

“I’m feeling good,” Plascencia said. “We’ve had a lot of good days, a lot of days where we could fix some things. But overall, I think we’ve been working really hard, and I’m really proud of the strides that our specialists have made so far.”

Despite his accolades, Plascencia keeps his focus simple.

“I don’t look too much into it,” he said. “Obviously, I didn’t have a perfect season last year. I feel like no one really does, but it’s just kind of building off of the things that I might have had mistakes on and hopefully have a better season this year.”

That consistency theme carries over to his personal goals.

“My goal, always, every season, is to be 100%. That’s my goal going into every season, being consistent, being there when the team needs me,” Plascencia said.

Beyond production, he’s embraced a leadership role unusual for a kicker.

“It means a lot … they don’t treat me like a specialist. They treat me like a normal football player,” he said. “I played O-line in high school. Wasn’t until college where I actually started playing, just as a kicker and punter.”

The punter’s challenge

Replacing SDSU’s tradition of Ray Guy Award-level punters is junior transfer Hunter Green, arriving from Northern Colorado with a reputation for booming kicks.

“The biggest adjustment is just obviously a new team, there’s 100 guys on the team, so just getting to know everybody,” Green said. “It’s important to build those connections and getting that trust.”

Green acknowledges the bar set by well-known Aztec punter predecessors Matt Araiza, Jack Browning and Tyler Pastula.

“I feel like it gives both [motivation and pressure],” he said. “There’s a high expectation just because of the recent history, but I have high goals and high expectations for myself. I had expectations to be better than, and obviously that’s a big thing to say, but I just have that high, high standard for myself.”

For Green, success is measured in field position.

“If I’m doing my job efficiently and I’m having a good season, the defense is going to have a great season because we’re putting the opponents in a very difficult spot,” he said. “If I’m able to flip the field, the defense is basically trapping the opponent into their own endzone.”

He admits consistency is the ongoing pursuit.

“Nobody’s perfect,” Green said. “Even the punters in the NFL have some off games. For me, if I want to get to that standard where I can compete in the NFL, [I need to] just keep on working towards getting more consistent.”

The coach’s philosophy

Special Teams Coordinator and Associate Head Coach Zac Barton sees both Green and Plascencia as pillars of the unit.

“Hunter Green is an NFL punter. I just can’t screw him up,” Barton said. “We asked him to change the way he kicks it. We asked him to look at what rush he’s getting … I couldn’t be more [pleased]. He’s everything that we thought he was going to be.”

As for Plascencia, “sometimes the best thing a coach can do is let a guy go,” Barton said. “He’s handled that. He’s been truly mature … I think he just needs to make sure he’s hitting his ‘A’ ball consistently. His ‘A’ ball is phenomenal. He made a 54-yarder the other day, and it was a bad ball for him.”

Barton also embraces risk-taking in the kicking game. “We led the country and ran nine fakes last year … some of them didn’t work great. Some of them did. So we’re going to be ultra-aggressive in everything we do,” Barton said. “It can create extra possessions, it can flip the field. Those are all things that help you win football games.”

A culture of specialists

From Plascencia’s pursuit of perfection to Green’s push to meet an elite standard, SDSU’s specialists embody Barton’s philosophy: special teams are not secondary, but a difference-maker.

“We need to make sure we’re helping us come in the locker room, sing the fight song and help the Aztecs win games,” Barton said.