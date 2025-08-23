All-University Convocation: Celebrating accomplishments and bracing for impact





This year’s All-University Convocation, held on Aug. 21 in Montezuma Hall, was met with a full house of faculty, staff and other San Diego State community members.

As described by Brittany Santos-Derieg, chief of staff for the Office of the President, “convocation is an opportunity at the start of every year to recognize and celebrate our SDSU community and all that we have achieved.”

Following pep rally-style performances by SDSU Cheer, Dance Team, Diamonds and the Marching Aztecs, Santos-Derieg introduced the event and played a video recapping noteworthy accomplishments of the last few months. Then came an emotional speech by President Adela de la Torre and the presentation of the Presidential Staff Excellence Awards. University Senate Chair Stephen Schellenberg and Associated Students President Kareen Holstrom both spoke, just before wrapping up with Distinguished Faculty Awards presented by Provost William Tong.

The long list of accomplishments presented at the event did not overshadow the uncertainty that academic institutions are facing, however, as acknowledged by de la Torre and Schellenberg.

“We have so much to celebrate as a university, but we do not exist in a vacuum, and we must be clear-eyed when it comes to this unique, challenging moment for higher education,” de la Torre said at the event. “Federally, the public and private higher education sectors are coping with rollbacks on student aid and funding of DEI programs. Shift in immigration policy have created uncertainty for many of our students, especially for our undocumented community, Dreamers and international scholars … We must continue to have the courage to pursue the truth, amplify diverse voices and challenge conventional wisdom.”

De la Torre also addressed the budget deficit California faces as a whole, with recent revisions bringing the proposed public university cut down from nearly 8% to a 3% base funding deferral until 2026-2027.

Amid recent reports of a brand new Artificial Intelligence and Human Responsibility major to come to SDSU in fall 2026, AI was briefly mentioned at the convocation.

“This year will demand much of us,” Schellenberg said. “We’ll face budget challenges, we’ll navigate through political chaos, disruption and frankly, mendacity. We’ll wrestle with the impact and role of AI for ourselves and for our students. These are not minor challenges, but the University Senate will be here, along with all of you, as a convener, a collaborator, and when necessary, a conscience for campus.”

Still, the focus of the convocation’s videos, speeches and faculty award distributions surrounded SDSU’s various accomplishments, most notably those from the Carnegie Foundation.

In February, SDSU received R1 institution status, an honor given to universities with high levels of research spending and doctorate production. Of the less than 5% of universities that possess this designation, SDSU is one of 16 to also be recognized as a Hispanic and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution.

Compiled with these accolades, SDSU is the only university in the world to also be considered a Carnegie Opportunity University. This designation is reserved for institutions with high access, measured by the enrollment of Pell Grant recipients and underrepresented minority students, and high earnings, scraping by the threshold with a median eight-year post-graduate income of $61,120, according to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Year after year since 2020, SDSU has continually broken its own records in applicant and enrollment numbers, and this year is no exception.

According to a video shown at the convocation and a recent SDSU press release, more than 123,000 people applied for the fall 2025 semester, of which 95,000 were first-year applicants. Of these numbers, SDSU is welcoming a record 6,600 freshmen this fall, with total enrollment across all campuses surpassing a record 43,000, with a final count to be published in October.

In terms of student athletes, the convocation celebrated an average GPA of 3.26 and an average graduation rate of 98%. In addition, nine sports teams received perfect NCAA Academic Progress Rates and five were conference champions. De la Torre herself, in particular, expressed excitement about the Aztecs joining the PAC-12 conference in fall 2026.

The event also highlighted successes with the San Diego Community College District partnership, breaking ground at the Mission Valley campus and Career Services.

De la Torre described 2025-2026 as “our year of engagement,” leaning into the reaccreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, which is submitted for approval every 10 years to secure federal funding and reinforce national credibility.

In closing her speech on SDSU’s successes and community, de la Torre was moved to tears.

“My final words today are not just a reflection, but of gratitude to our faculty who inspire and mentor with brilliance, to our staff who make this university hum with purpose, to our students who redefine what excellent looks like, and to our community of partners who trust and believe us, I say thank you. I am moved and I am honored,” de la Torre said. “As we begin this 25-26 academic year, I challenge each of you to ask, ‘How will I lead?’ Leadership is not a title. It is a mindset. We must all lead with integrity, lead with boldness and lead with heart. Welcome back, and I look forward to our journey together.”