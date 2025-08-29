Men’s soccer shuts out Life Pacific after a slow first half, 4-0





The Aztecs and the Warriors are no strangers to each other on the field. In the 2023 season, they played at the SDSU Sports Deck, where the No. 18 Aztecs shut them out, 12-0.

San Diego State men’s soccer played against Life Pacific University on Thursday at the SDSU Sports Deck. After a slow start, the Aztecs scored four second-half goals to defeat the Warriors, 4-0.

The Aztecs retained possession of the ball offensively from the start, holding 76% of the first half compared to 24% of the Warriors. The Aztecs attempted 20 shots, five of which were on goal, while the Warriors managed two shots, with one being on goal.

“Probably not our sharpest of execution of the night,” head coach Ryan Hopkins said. “But I think some really good attacking actions.”

One of SDSU’s chances of scoring came when senior defender Christian Engmann shot from the bottom right of the post, but sophomore goalie Ozzy Morales stopped it.

In the second half, Warriors senior Josh Citron and Aztecs freshman midfielder Beckett Miller received yellow cards. These cards were given to the players after they committed physical contact with their opponents.

The first goal of the match was off a foul from Warriors senior Sage Belanger towards Aztecs senior forward Terence Okoeguale. Senior midfielder Lleyton Imparato took the free kick, in which Engmann finished the play with a goal at the 58-minute mark.

“Obviously, a big sigh of relief,” Hopkins said about the first goal. “That’s usually how these types of games go. I think if you could have scored that one early, it’s maybe a bit of a different game, and maybe put up a bigger number. But that’s life, too. I told these guys, largely, life is how you respond to things.”

The third goal was scored at the 75-minute mark, when junior defender Israel Carrillo converted a free kick after a foul by Citron.

“Honestly, the free kicks, I’ve been practicing them for a long time,” Carrillo said. “I mean, even after practice, I’ll stay and take them, it’s like you just got to shoot it like another practice shot, you know, thankfully it went in.”

The final goal was scored at the 81-minute mark by Carrillo off the assist from junior midfielder Carson Ballagh. The two goals were Carrillo’s first of the season.

“Izzy really stepped up for us,” Hopkins said. “He could really play a lot of different positions, and he keeps telling me that he can hit free kicks, so we finally let him take one, and I guess he was right.”

By the end of the match, the Aztecs had 34 shots, including 12 on goal, while the Warriors had only attempted five shots, with one on goal.

The Aztecs will face off against city rival University of San Diego on Monday at 5 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.

“Well, they’re a good team, they just came off a win,” Carrillo said. “We’re coming off a win, so you just got to prepare mentally and physically to give them a fight at Snapdragon.”