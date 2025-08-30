Categories:

Photo Essay: SDSU football start the season with a dominant 42-0 win over Stony Brook

From the first snap to the last, head coach Sean Lewis’ Aztecs gave fans both a dominating offense and defense leading to 42 unanswered points
by Jamie Sanchez, PhotographerAugust 30, 2025
Junior running back Lucky Sutton celebrates a touchdown with Senior offensive lineman Christian Jones in a 42-0 win against Stony Brook on August 28, 2025, at Snapdragon Stadium.
Jamie Sanchez
Jamie Sanchez
Junior wide receiver Jacob Bostick celebrates his touchdown with Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Napier in a 42-0 win against the Seawolves on August 28, 2025, at Snapdragon Stadium.
