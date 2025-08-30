Skip to Content
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Aztec
News
A.S. Elections
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Football
Soccer
Volleyball
Tennis
Golf
CC / Track & Field
Basketball
Swimming & Diving
Baseball / Softball
Lacrosse
Water Polo
Mundo Azteca
Noticias
Opinión
Arte y Cultura
Deportes
Multimedia
Photo
Sponsored
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Aztec
Categories
News
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Mundo Azteca
Multimedia
Photo
Sponsored
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertise
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contacts
Newsletter
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Aztec
Categories
News
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Mundo Azteca
Multimedia
Photo
Sponsored
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertise
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contacts
Newsletter
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Categories:
Photo
Showcase
Photo Essay: SDSU football start the season with a dominant 42-0 win over Stony Brook
From the first snap to the last, head coach Sean Lewis’ Aztecs gave fans both a dominating offense and defense leading to 42 unanswered points
by
Jamie Sanchez
,
Photographer
•
August 30, 2025
Junior running back Lucky Sutton celebrates a touchdown with Senior offensive lineman Christian Jones in a 42-0 win against Stony Brook on August 28, 2025, at Snapdragon Stadium.
Jamie Sanchez
Gallery
•
6 Photos
Jamie Sanchez
Junior wide receiver Jacob Bostick celebrates his touchdown with Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Napier in a 42-0 win against the Seawolves on August 28, 2025, at Snapdragon Stadium.
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Photo
Photo Essay: Yungblud sells out the second night of his Idols world tour
Men’s Soccer starts pre-season off against UCSD
Photo Essay: Southwestern College brings the intensity of professional boxing to Chula Vista
About the Contributor
Jamie Sanchez
, ’24-25 Photo Editor
Close
Close Modal Window
Close