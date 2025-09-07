“Enjoy the process”: USD’s top-ranked tennis player Oliver Tarvet displays humility after near-perfect junior season





For a college tennis player who has the opportunity to play on the sport’s biggest stage, it can be easy to get caught up in the moment and lose track of the job at hand.

But for Oliver Tarvet, stepping onto Centre Court at Wimbledon was just the same game he’s played his entire life.

“I didn’t overthink it that much,” Tarvet said. “It’s just another tennis match … I thought I did a pretty good job of just keeping out of my own way.”

Tarvet now enters his senior year at the University of San Diego, representing the team as the UTR No. 3 college tennis player and coming off a basically flawless junior season.

Third-year takeover

Out of the 25 singles matches that Tarvet played in his third year, he only faced one loss to Arizona’s Colton Smith, who was ranked No. 3 at the time.

“There’s no other team and no other people that I would rather do it with,” Tarvet said. “I’m just grateful to have so many great people around me, and also, not only have great people, [but] also be in a great place.”

Nearly a month after the loss, Tarvet bounced back to take down Columbia’s Michael Zheng, UTR No. 1, in three sets, after losing the first 5-7. He responded in the second set with the same outcome, except in his favor. Tarvet stole the momentum from Zheng and finished the third set with a 6-3 victory.

“It was just a great…confirmation and reassurance that I’m doing the right thing,” Tarvet said. “It definitely gave me a lot of confidence beating someone like Michael; he’s an incredible player.”

USD finished their 2024 season 25-4 as a team and fought their way to the San Diego Regional Final before suffering a season-ending loss to the University of Southern California, 2-4.

Welcome to Wimbledon

The collegiate success Tarvet accomplished last season was one thing, but he also managed to find himself in the most prestigious tennis tournament of them all: Wimbledon.

He won three straight matches in the qualifying rounds to make it to the tournament, marking his first challenge-level match and ATP Tour-level match. He went on to defeat Leandro Riedi in the first round in straight sets, winning 6-4 in all three.

Tarvet knew that whoever he played was going to be within the top-220 players in the world, so it really didn’t matter to him who it was if they were all going to be incredible players. Because of this, he took no time settling in and stayed focused on his game.

“I think I’ve said it before that it was actually kind of good that I didn’t really know what was going on,” Tarvet said. “I feel like I was a little bit ignorant to, maybe, the magnitude of it all.”

However, this thought shifted slightly when he faced his next opponent. Tarvet’s next matchup was No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, arguably the sport’s biggest stage.

“It felt a little bit different … This is something pretty special,” Tarvet said. “I remember in the car, I was definitely more nervous than I was. My heart rate was definitely a little bit higher.”

Although Tarvet faced defeat in straight sets, he made Alcaraz work for the victory in the second and third sets, losing 6-4 in both. Given the opponent he faced and the attendance in the building, he’s proud of the performance he put on.

“I played a really good match,” Tarvet said. “I feel like I kind of gave it all that I had given the circumstance … knowing that I can hold my head up high, that I gave everything that I had physically and mentally.”

Alcaraz showed praise for the effort and level of tennis that Tarvet displayed.

“I love his game to be honest,” Alcaraz said in a post-match interview. “I knew at the beginning that I had to be really focused and try to play my best tennis.”

Mindset matters

Tarvet remains humble and level-headed, despite experiencing a year of pretty much nothing but success and dreams coming true.

“As soon as your ego becomes a little bit inflated, or you stop doing the work because you think you’re better than people, you just don’t get the results,” Tarvet said.

He attributes his level of confidence to his coaches, who instilled a 1 to 10 scale for players to rank themselves, based on where their confidence is. From the coaches’ perspectives, their confidence should be between four and six. In other words, right around the middle.

Tarvet sees this scale as a way to not make any moment too big or small. Whether he wins or loses, he knows another opportunity is in his future.

“I think it’s just important, especially as long as the season is…there’s going to be weeks that you’re feeling better or feeling worse,” Tarvet said. “And it’s something that we value a lot as a team, is just keeping level-headed.”

Tarvet and his teammates will continue to carry this mindset into their upcoming 2025 season, as the No. 8-ranked program in the nation, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Despite being born in England, Tarvet is grateful to have the opportunity to represent the city of San Diego. With the combination of location and relationships he’s made, Tarvet wants to make the 619 proud one last time before taking the next step into his professional journey.

“It’s special,” Tarvet said. “The people that are around here, it’s difficult to fall in love not only with the place, but also to have some really great people surrounded by me,” Tarvet said.