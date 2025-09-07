The rise of body horror and what it means for the future of the horror genre





The mid-2020s have been big for horror fans with major hits such as “The Substance” (2024), “The Ugly Stepsister” (2025) and “Together” (2025). All three films’ visuals are gruesome, distorting the human body beyond its natural limits. Body horror films like these are defined by their captivating gore that thrills audiences while making their skin crawl.

2024’s “The Substance” defined not only the horror genre but also expanded into other regions, becoming one of the biggest films of the year. “The Substance” won various accolades, including an Academy Award for best makeup and a Golden Globe for best actress.

The film follows an aging actress, Elisabeth Sparkle, played by Demi Moore, as she undergoes extreme measures to stay young and relevant. The film lives up to its body horror categorization as it ramps up to the finale, where it shows a final monster that will turn even the strongest of stomachs.

Body horror and beauty play hand in hand beyond just “The Substance” with 2025’s “The Ugly Stepsister” commenting on how far we are willing to go to be beautiful in the eyes of those we admire. The Norwegian film showcases scenes of nose jobs, sewn-in lash extensions and tapeworms all under the guise of making the main character, Elvira, played by Lea Myren, beautiful.

The newest addition to the body horror hall of fame is 2025’s “Together,” starring Dave Franco and Allison Brie. The film comments on codependency in relationships as its protagonists, Tim and Millie, played by real-life couple Franco and Brie, begin to merge into one person.

While not as gruesome as some of its predecessors, “Together” still manages to bring the gag factor with scenes including chainsaws and two arms merged into one. The film is a fun date-night film that is sure to make you want to sit a little further away from your viewing partner.

The sudden rush of body horror may appear to have come out of nowhere, but body horror as a subgenre is not merely a fad. Some of the most iconic films that have defined the horror genre as a whole have fallen under the category of body horror. Body horror is nothing new to the genre and has become a core section in horror as a result of these classics.

Some of these classics include, but are not limited to, “The Thing” (1982), “Hellraiser” (1987) and the forever memed “Tusk” (2014). Despite the special effects not living up to modern standards, “The Thing” and “Hellraiser” both remain enjoyable watches with storylines that raise the creepy, crawly feeling.

2014’s “Tusk” remains a modern classic for its bizarre and gross plot in which a man is anatomically transformed into a walrus. The disturbing synopsis has intrigued and confused fans since its release and left many questioning their decision to watch.

For beginners to the genre, these films are sure to make you turn away, cringing at the gore. These films didn’t become staples in the genre by being tame; they make audiences’ skin crawl and eyes avert as the characters bleed, ooze and scream.





