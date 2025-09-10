Skip to Content
The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
Categories:
Photo
Showcase
San Diego State men’s soccer suffered a scoreless 2-0 home loss against Santa Clara
Aztec men’s soccer played their third non-conference game against the Santa Clara Broncos giving up two goals on Friday night.
by
Jamie Sanchez
,
Photographer
•
September 10, 2025
San Diego State Junior defender Lorenzo Hernandez battles for possession of the ball against Santa Clara Junior midfielder Will Wiersdorf in a 2-0 loss on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at SDSU Sports Deck
Jamie Sanchez
Gallery
•
9 Photos
Jamie Sanchez
San Diego State Senior midfielder Stephan Moreira dribbles up the field in a 2-0 loss against Santa Clara on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at SDSU Sports Deck
About the Contributor
Jamie Sanchez
, ’24-25 Photo Editor
