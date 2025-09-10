Categories:

San Diego State men’s soccer suffered a scoreless 2-0 home loss against Santa Clara

Aztec men’s soccer played their third non-conference game against the Santa Clara Broncos giving up two goals on Friday night.
by Jamie Sanchez, PhotographerSeptember 10, 2025
San Diego State Junior defender Lorenzo Hernandez battles for possession of the ball against Santa Clara Junior midfielder Will Wiersdorf in a 2-0 loss on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at SDSU Sports Deck
San Diego State Junior defender Lorenzo Hernandez battles for possession of the ball against Santa Clara Junior midfielder Will Wiersdorf in a 2-0 loss on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at SDSU Sports Deck
Jamie Sanchez
DSC09082
Jamie Sanchez
San Diego State Senior midfielder Stephan Moreira dribbles up the field in a 2-0 loss against Santa Clara on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at SDSU Sports Deck
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Jamie Sanchez, ’24-25 Photo Editor