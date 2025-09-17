Categories:

Photo Essay: MEChA Demonstration

Members of the San Diego State community take to campus to speak out against the Supreme Court ruling regarding racial profiling
Byline photo of Olivia Vargo
by Olivia Vargo and Leila StojanovicSeptember 17, 2025
Demonstrators march up Campanile Walk on Wednesday Sept. 10, 2025 in response the Supreme Court ruling regarding racial profiling
Leila Stojanovic
Olivia Vargo
A member of the MEChA event stands holding a sign reading "Immigrants make America great"
Olivia Vargo, ’25-26 Photo Editor, ’24-25 Photo Editor
Olivia Vargo (she/her/hers) is a first-year Television, Film, and New Media production major from Camas, WA. She loves photography and is excited to see what her future at SDSU holds. She was the team photographer for her local equestrian team all four years of high school and the photographer/student manager for her school’s varsity baseball team in the spring of her senior year. She loves music, art, animals, baseball (specifically the Dodgers), and California’s sunny weather. As a first-year Olivia hopes to gain lots of experiences with the Daily Aztec and explore what they have to offer.