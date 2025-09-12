SDSU football chaplain Morgan Mitchell breaks down his role of guidance throughout the team’s journey of faith





Fans of San Diego State football tend to only see what takes place on the field, or in other words, the product.

But what people don’t see is a strong sense of faith within the community led by Morgan Mitchell, the chaplain of SDSU football, or as the team refers to him, Pastor Morgan. Originally from Rochester, New York, he found that while obtaining a degree in business management, God called him to become a pastor.

After taking the risk to move to San Diego in 2016, he found a position at Journey Community Church in La Mesa, where he serves as the College and Young Adult Pastor and the Small Groups Pastor.

But it wasn’t until last year that he came across a position that would introduce him to a world of opportunity.

New beginnings

Like any typical job, Chaplain Mitchell found an application for the team chaplain position when head coach Sean Lewis first took over the football program. He submitted the application, showed up for his interview and landed the job.

“I interviewed with him…and he went with me,” Chaplain Mitchell said. “That was actually a great time to figure out what all this football deal takes to make it happen.”

Both Chaplain Mitchell and Lewis were on the same page in a sense. They were fresh faces in an unfamiliar environment, wanting to make a positive impact. Despite the numerous applications, Lewis believed in Chaplain Mitchell and took a chance on him.

“Pastor Morgan has done a great job diving in with us,” Lewis said in a press conference. “I believe in a holistic approach. Each one of our guys is at a different place and a different space in their spiritual journey.”

With full support and encouragement placed on him, Chaplain Mitchell was given the platform to be himself and guide those around him freely.

Day in the life

Chaplain Mitchell’s day-to-day lifestyle differs depending on the time of week, but it’s packed with interactions that require both energy and passion.

Whether it’s leading a Monday night Bible study, showing up to encourage players at practice or hosting a chapel on Friday before game day, Chaplain Mitchell always has his plate full trying to send the right message.

“You don’t want to just overpromise and say, if God is for us, absolutely we’re going to win,” Chaplain Mitchell said. “This is something of understanding that God gives us a hope outside of just our own ability.”

And when game day rolls around, he’s on the sideline the entire time cheering on the guys.

“What a joy to just be there,” Chaplain Mitchell said. “Getting to see different players, how they encourage themselves or lock in, is really fun.”

However, Chaplain Mitchell’s time spent with the team goes much deeper and personal than just group sessions or being on the field.

‘Shepherd’ for young adults

Although scheduled bible studies and meetings at the chapel are significant to the program, Chaplain Mitchel finds the majority of the growth to be outside of these sessions. This could include getting lunch with players or coaches or even receiving texts asking him to pray for them.

However, what really fills him with gratitude is when his peers come up to him, asking for prayer.

“Seeing those moments…I am in such a unique position,” Chaplain Mitchell said. “I’m in the locker room and I’m feeling and I’m hearing the same charge to do it however, I have no say on the field.”

These requests help Chaplain Mitchell dive deeper into his mission, which is to play the role as a shepherd for the team. He focuses on leading them in the way of God, not forcing them. As a man who works primarily with young adults, he finds this to be helpful to their journey.

“There’s lots of life going on around you, and you just need direction,” Chaplain Mitchell said. “And for me, I’m not like some especially gifted guy. I just rely on the Lord…I guide and I shepherd the way that I can.”

Family matters

Chaplain Mitchell truly commits himself to SDSU football, which involves going to every single game, including traveling to every away matchup. As a husband and father of two, he has to spend some time away from his family when the team isn’t at home. But that never affects the support he receives from them.

“My daughter says, daddy’s gonna go be with the boys,” Chaplain Mitchell said. “And then just the support of my wife…she’s able to encourage me.”

The home games hold a special place in Chaplain Mitchell’s heart, since he’s able to share the full experience with his family.

“To have my family there, and…take pictures before the game, and just have fun being a part of it.” Chaplain Mitchell said. “It’s been such a gift. I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity.”

Making the most of his gift

The service that Chaplain Mitchell has the ability to pass on to others does not go unnoticed by those around him. Hearing the support and praise from his peers makes his mission all the more worthwhile.

“To have someone who’s not in the storm every single day with us and has a different perspective that they can bring, I think helps facilitate those conversations and those moments in time,” Lewis said.

Although most of his work is behind the scenes, the love that Chaplain Mitchell receives from the team is more than enough. He’s able to wake up every day knowing the significance of his role and understanding that he has a lasting impact on the group of people surrounding him.

“There’s a reason why I’m here,” Chaplain Mitchell said. “That’s why I’ve given so much time and effort to it.”

With the combination of passion for his craft and the feedback from his peers, Chaplain Mitchell can see himself serving in this position for quite a long time.

“I’m called to this,” Chaplain Mitchell said. “When your giftings and your calling goes together at the same time that’s being used for the betterment of these players and this team, all to the glory of God, that’s a sweet spot that I love to be in.”