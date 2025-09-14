Punches in the Piazza: Honoring Bobby DePhilippis and Building San Diego’s Boxing Legacy





Amateur fighter Jonathan Estala Jr. stepped into the ring at Punches in the Piazza on Friday, Sept. 12, with family and friends filling San Diego’s Little Italy in support.

“I have family members coming out watching me, and they’re all excited to see me fight,” Estala Jr. said. “And to me, it means a lot, because I’m going to make a name for myself and hopefully make people know who I am.”

From ringside, his father, Jonathan Estala Sr., couldn’t contain his pride.

“Something I’ve always dreamed about is watching my son compete in boxing or any type of sport in general. I’m here just to support him, and I’m very blessed to have a son that is so devoted to what he does.”

Estala Jr., who trains at the Community Youth Athletic Center (CYAC) in National City, said the organization opened the door for him to fight on a big stage. His father agreed: “CYAC gives back to people so much and gives back to the community. It gave my son an opportunity to box at a big event like this and it means a lot. Not everybody gets this opportunity, and it’s really amazing.”

His opponent and friend, Austin Parks, representing Southwestern College’s Two Hands Boxing Club, echoed the same gratitude for being part of the event. “I got into boxing because I grew up watching boxing a lot with my family, and an event like this, it’s really awesome. I’m glad to be part of this.”

For San Diego, Punches in the Piazza was more than just a fight night. It was a reminder of the city’s growing place in the boxing world. As Doug Park put it, “Hopefully it shows them that, you know, we could be a boxing town.”

That hope is at the heart of Punches in the Piazza, now in its third year. The event transformed the Piazza della Famiglia into an open-air boxing arena, where fans and diners from nearby restaurants cheered on some of California’s best amateur fighters. But beyond the fights, the night honored a man whose name is woven into San Diego’s boxing history: Bobby “Bobby D” DePhilippis.

DePhilippis, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 72, was a local boxing promoter and a beloved community figure. If you had to capture Bobby D’s life in three words, they might be these: family, food, and fighting. Those values guided him throughout his life in the heart of Little Italy, where the people and traditions shaped him.

Family restaurant Filippi’s Pizza Grotto grew into more than a business, becoming a gathering place for locals and a symbol of community. Beyond food, his passion for boxing drove him to bring world-class fights to San Diego, while also using the sport as a tool to give back. For Bobby D, family wasn’t just those bound by blood: it was an entire community.

Bobby’s daughter, Michelle DePhilippis, created the Bobby D. Foundation to keep her father’s spirit alive. The nonprofit continues its commitment to boxing and philanthropy, directing proceeds to local schools and organizations. This year, net proceeds will support Washington Elementary School, which serves one of the largest populations of students experiencing homelessness in the county.

The timing of this year’s event felt especially meaningful as Punches in the Piazza coincided with the 75th anniversary of Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, a milestone that only deepened the connection between residents of Little Italy and the DePhilippis family.

By the time the final bell rang, it truly felt like Doug Park’s hope that San Diego could become a boxing town wasn’t too far off. The Piazza overflowed all night with fans locked in on every bout, their cheers echoing through the streets of Little Italy. Yet the night was about more than showcasing Southern California’s top amateur fighters; it was about honoring a man who spent his life lifting others up and passing that spirit on to the next generation. In every cheer, every punch, and every embrace outside the ropes, Bobby D’s presence was unmistakable.

With Punches in the Piazza, his story continues to be written. And if San Diego does become a true boxing town, it will be yet another chapter in Bobby D’s remarkable legacy.