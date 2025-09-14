The importance of financial literacy among youth





For most college students, the ideal life is simple: graduate, land a successful career, and build wealth. Although the desire to become wealthy is common, the knowledge of how to manage money tends to be missing.

Most students lack the financial literacy to achieve long-term financial success. It is important to promote the concept of financial literacy– the ability to effectively manage your finances– among youth, encouraging them to ask questions, research and build knowledge in order to become financially independent.

In an interview with San Diego State University professor, David Meader, he emphasises that one of the most important things for students to develop is a solid understanding of how to build your credit score.

“The one mistake students make is not focusing on building their credit score while in college,” Meader said.

Learning the Basics: Budgeting and Mindful Spending

While managing money does not sound the most exhilarating, it is the foundation of long-term financial success and stability.

It is crucial for young adults to learn how to manage their money and create budgets. This allows for a more organized and structured management style for their money– even if they don’t have a flowing income yet. If you start off by observing the amount of money you have and your monthly spending habits, you can begin to develop a monthly budget and ensure you stick to it so as to not overspend, thus finding yourself in a tough financial spot.

As for college students, who do not have much individual income yet, it is more important than ever to adopt a mindful approach with how you spend your money. This means understanding your wants vs. your needs.

Through developing a sense of self-value and what makes you happy, you start understanding what you actually need and therefore switch your mindset to invest in things that are actually feeding you as opposed to the things that are not, which you should not spend your money on.

Credit as Currency for the Future

Along with flipping your mindset to understand wants vs. needs and learning how to manage a productive budget, it is also vital to learn proper skills to manage your credit standing. Credit is not just an important factor in your financial life, but also reflects on your reputation as an individual. Your credit score also allows for more financial freedom out of college when you are faced with larger tasks like renting an apartment or getting a loan for a car.

The key takeaway from my interview with Professor Meader was the fact that it is vital for students to obtain a credit card to build their credit score. Simply obtaining a credit card and paying fifty dollars a month and ensuring you pay it off every month will raise your credit score. A great place to start is getting a credit card and just using it to pay for a tank of gas every month.

“You don’t need big numbers,” Mead explained. “You just need consistency. That is how you start.”

Most importantly, stay persistent. Managing a credit card requires focus, discipline, and thoughtful strategy. Through adopting a financial plan that works best for you, you can gain control over your debt and credit standing which allows for future financial stability and success; all crucial when setting financial goals such as owning a home, traveling, and becoming financially independent.

The Power of Starting Early With Investments

Beyond creating effective budgets and understanding credit, investing as college students allows for a head start on building personal wealth. Time, after all, is a college student’s most beneficial asset. Time on our side enables us to take on a slightly higher degree of investment risk, which refers to the possibility that the value of an investment may increase, decrease, or not generate the expected return. Because college students have many years to recover from potential losses, they are best equipped to embrace the uncertainty. Moreover, consistent investing over time leads to substantial long-term wealth accumulation despite the risks associated.

You can start by opening a brokerage account with major firms like Fidelity or Vanguard which offer low risk investments such as index funds which include a small piece of tons of successful companies. For example, S&P 500 is a stock market index that includes 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States. It represents a wide range of industries—such as technology, healthcare, finance, energy, and consumer goods—making it a strong snapshot of the overall U.S. economy. Other low-cost index funds include VOO, IVV, SWPPX, and SPLG.

For new and young investors such as college students, investing in low-cost funds is a great way to start. Then, once you have a steadier income, you can build your portfolio by purchasing individual stocks or putting more money into exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Don’t Have the Means?

As for some students, the challenge is not the lack of interest but instead the lack of means. If every dollar earned must go towards basic necessities like food and personal care, it can feel intangible to budget, let alone think of building credit or jump into investing. For example, not all students have credit cards, family financial support, or emergency savings, which complicates the journey towards financial literacy and independence. Despite the complications, small steps– such as learning how to track your spending and learning from others will still set you up for success in your future when faced with fluid income and allow you to apply these skills later on.

Learning From Others

There are students that come from wealth and students that do not come from wealth. Regardless, everyone should take the time to educate themselves and become financially literate. Some ways you can do that is by talking to people, listening to podcasts, or reading books. Ask yourself: ‘who handles money well?’ and learn from them. It is so important to create new connections with people that will aid you in the right direction to handle your finances.

Notable podcasts and books include:

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki (book) Get Good With Money by Tiffany Aliche (book) The Investing for Beginners Podcast (podcast) I Will Teach You How to be Rich by Ramit Sethi (book) How to Money by Joel Larsgaard and Matt Altmix (podcast) Wall Street Breakfast (podcast)

Why It Matters

Financial literacy is not about chasing overnight wealth—it’s about building a sustainable future. From budgeting and credit to investing and saving, the habits developed in college can shape a lifetime of stability and independence. I encourage all students to read articles, listen to podcasts and take a bit of time each day to learn something new about finance. This will be a huge asset in your future and aid you to financial success!

Disclaimer: Neither myself nor Professor Mead are financial advisors. This article is purely based on opinion, research, and experience.