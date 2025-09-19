Beto Apolinar and Christian Engmann’s summer with Ballard FC sparks brotherhood and growth





For San Diego State men’s soccer, once the fall season ends and spring training wraps up, several players get the chance to play club soccer during the summer.

Senior midfielder Beto Apolinar and senior defender Christian Engmann had the opportunity to play together with Ballard FC, a USL League Two team in the Northwest Division.

Engmann’s hometown is Seattle, where the team is based. He was no stranger to the club, having played for the organization since its inaugural season in 2022.

“I’m from Seattle, they hit me up during their inaugural season, asked if I want to be a part of it, seemed like an awesome opportunity,” Engmann said. “I never played USL Two before.”

Since its inception in 2022, Ballard FC has won three consecutive Northwest Division titles, two Western Conference championships and one USL League Two championship, all of which Engmann has been a part of.

During the 2025 summer season, Apolinar and Engmann won the Northwest Division title and the Western Conference title together, but lost 2-1 to Vermont Green FC in the USL League Two championship match on Aug. 2.

This was Apolinar’s first year with Ballard FC after spending last summer with Ventura County Fusion. He shared how the opportunity to play in Seattle came about.

“Christian and our old teammate, Austin Brummett, they just put me on with the team and the coach,” Apolinar said. “They just put in a good word for me.”

As a Seattle native, Engmann took Apolinar under his wing as he adjusted to a new state and a new organization.

“I just told him to follow me around,” Engmann said. “It was fine, he spent a lot of time at my house. We just hung out a lot … I think that even if I wasn’t there, Beto still would have had the time of his life. ”

Apolinar, who’s from the San Fernando Valley, expressed how challenging it was to be away from California.

“I’m not used to being away from home,” Apolinar said. “I’m away from home here [in San Diego], but I’m in a different state, so I’m not used to that, so it was just a challenge for me. But having Christian and Austin over there just made it easier for me.”

Engmann joined the SDSU soccer program in 2023 after transferring from Saint Mary’s. During his first year with the Aztecs, he played in only five games due to a preseason injury that limited his playing time. He also didn’t play in the 2024 season due to an injury that occurred prior to the season.

Apolinar and Engmann didn’t spend much time on the field together with the Aztecs until the 2025 summer season because of Engmann’s injury.

“It was definitely exciting for me, just because me and Chris, I think we only got to play with each other for a couple of months, and then, unfortunately, he got hurt, and he was out the whole last year,” Apolinar said. “Just being able to play with him again … just made my life easier for sure.”

For Engmann, his connection with Apolinar grew even stronger.

“I’d say we’re way closer,” Engmann said. “Before the summer, we were good friends, but coming back, he’s like my best friend on the team now, it’s like a brotherhood for life.”

For Apolinar, Engmann became someone he could talk to.

“It definitely played a huge role coming back, because on the field I know that he’s always going to be there for me,” Apolinar said. “So just having him there for extra support just means everything.”

They were both able to learn something new about each other; for Engmann, it was leadership.

“I’m the captain of the summer team, and I’ve been the captain for a few years and then Beto is the captain of this team [Aztecs],” Engmann said. “So we both helped lead both teams since we lived together and stuff. Beto is probably more of a do-by-example, like ‘do what I do’, and I’m more of a vocal leader.”

Apolinar was able to learn from a different perspective as a team player rather than as a team captain.

“I think I grew in terms of leadership just because I was able to take a step back in that team, just because I wasn’t the captain,” Apolinar said. “So I was able to learn from Christian and the other captains we had.”

During and even after the season, athletes often take certain moments as lessons and reflect on them. For Apolinar, it was a feeling of appreciation for being able to play at this level.

“What I got from the summer was just to show gratitude, always be grateful for what I’m able to have,” Apolinar said. “Even being here, being able to train every day in San Diego just sometimes I take it for granted. So the summer definitely shifted my perspective a bit.”

After the summer season, both described the experience in their own words. For Apolinar, it was passion.

“I would say passion for sure because every game before we went off onto the field, there was just a lot of emotions in the locker room, and it was just a very passionate group,” Apolinar said.

Engmann described the organization as a family.

“I’d say family,” Engmann said. “I’d say from every teammate I’ve had to the owner of the club, to the coach, to the volunteers, every single person is super welcoming and super happy and it just makes it feel like a home.”

Coming back to San Diego, Apolinar hopes to bring what he learned at Ballard FC to the SDSU men’s soccer team, especially in terms of bonding and building a brotherhood.

“In our summer team, I think we were able to be so successful towards the end of the season, just because we let our relationships come together and we were able to click,” Apolinar said. “We’re really close team, and if we can bring that here [San Diego], and I think we have been, we’ll click and towards the end of the season, we’ll be at the top.”