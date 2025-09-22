San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

LRC and BRC host third annual Carne Asada Cookout at Montezuma Hall

Both centers celebrate unity and culture, building community through food, music and connection
by Abigail Segoviano, Mundo Azteca EditorSeptember 22, 2025
Olivia Vargo
An event volunteer speaks to a attendee while serving food at the Carne Asada Cookout on Thursday Sept. 18, 2025.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, the Latinx Resource Center and Black Resource Center celebrated their third annual Carne Asada Cookout, celebrating with food, music, games and community.

The first Carne Asada Cookout took place on Sept. 14,  2023 at the Black Resource Center, now named the Gus & Emma Thompson Black Resource Center. The second was held Oct. 3, 2024, also at the BRC. 

The event was held in collaboration with the OneSDSU Community, organizations from the Black and Latinx communities and campus partners. 

This year’s event was scheduled to be held at Scripps Cottage, but was moved to Montezuma Hall because of unpredictable weather.

The Carne Asada Cookout began with the friendship between LRC Assistant Director Erik Esqueda Sánchez and the BRC Assistant Director Donnae Prather. 

“It started with our natural friendship,” Sánchez said. “Hanging out, seeing the similarities between both of our cultures, realizing, like, ‘We can actually come up with something that speaks to both of us.’ We were like, ‘We have music, we have dancing, we have carneasadas, we have cookouts. So like, why don’t we do it together?’”

Prather supported holding the cookout during Latinx Heritage Month. 

“We were wanting to get together and be like, ‘This will be a great kickoff for both of our cultures to come together and kick off Latinx Heritage Month and celebrate the greatness of both cultures,’” said Prather.

With this being their third consecutive Carne Asada Cookout, Sánchez explained why they continue doing the event. 

“For me, the inspiration is just seeing the community in here,” Sánchez said. “When I see our students dancing, our students having fun, our students being like, ‘when’s the next Carne Asada Cookout?’ Whenever [they] get so excited for it, I feel like that is one of the main motivators or like the things that inspire me to continue figuring out how do we keep making this better and better.”

Event volunteers help serve up tacos at the Carne Asada Cookout in Montezuma Hall on Thursday Sept. 18, 2025. (Olivia Vargo)

When the doors opened at Montezuma Hall, a DJ on stage played music in both Spanish and English.

Students received color-coded wristbands to help organize food lines.

On the left side of the hall, students could choose from tacos with cheese, carne asada or chicken, beans, rice, pico de gallo, chips, salsa roja, salsa verde, agua de horchata and agua de jamaica.

On the right side of the hall, there was soul food, including cornbread, mac and cheese, meat, mixed vegetables and red beans and rice.  

Later, many students took to the dance floor. A piñata was brought out, and once it broke, students rushed to grab the candies. 

Music played throughout the event as students, faculty and staff danced.

“Energy is high, vibes are good,” said Suad Mohamed, a fourth-year, Television, Film, and New Media, emphasis in Production major at SDSU. “Everyone’s teaching each other’s cultural dances and stuff. I’m not really a dancer, but I was learning a bunch of new dance moves today.”

Jahron Mitchell, a fourth-year International Security and Conflict Resolution major at SDSU, shared why he attended the Carne Asada Cookout.

“I am the president of the Black Business Society, so we are collaborating with the LRC and the BRC,” Mitchell said. “I came because I like being unified with communities.”

A cookout attendee speaks to people at the Black Resource Center booth at the Carne Asada Cookout on Thursday Sept. 18, 2025 in Montezuma Hall. (Olivia Vargo)

Nicole Avila, a fifth-year Television, Film, and New Media major, said the event gave her a sense of belonging. 

“It makes me feel more seen, and that I have a community on campus,” Avila said. “I think always being really busy in our days, we don’t really see people who look like me. So this is a great event to kind of all come together and to hang out, get to know each other, and talk, so it’s really nice. 

For Mohamed, an event bringing two cultures together is rare on campus. 

“I love the idea of two cultures blending in with one another, especially because we don’t get to go to many events like this, where it’s like a crossover type of energy often,” Mohamed said. “I really like the camaraderie that we have here. I wanted to be a part of it.”

