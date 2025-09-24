SDSU’s brand new Cafe Club serves up coffee and community





Cafe Club is a new student organization at San Diego State University that aims to be a space for students to find community over cafe-style drinks and shared creativity. On campus, Cafe Club plans to host specialty-drink-making workshops and pop-up cafe events where members can sell homemade goods. The club’s main focus: cafe hopping.

Generally, cafe hopping is the act of visiting at least one, but usually multiple different cafes with a group. Many people usually utilize this time to study, but Cafe Club plans to take members to various cafes in San Diego as a way to meet new people and learn about different cultures.

“I want them to also learn more about the café culture itself, like how to appreciate the art of drink making, [and] how to appreciate small businesses that run cafes,” said Lina Huynh, Cafe Club President.

Huynh said she feels like SDSU can be socially intimidating for many, and wanted to create something that anyone could be a part of.

“There wasn’t really a space in SDSU that had, like, the specific niche of audience, you know,” Huynh said. “It’s very big in Greek life, it’s very big on professional life, but I don’t see any big community-based things that are specific to, like, hobbies like café.”

Madeleine Van Boerum, a first-year student at SDSU and member of Cafe Club, went to the first meeting looking for a more laid-back space to take a break from academics.

“I actually was surprised because I was thinking ‘Okay, the GroupMe, it’s actually pretty big,’ but a lot of people have class,” Van Boerum said. “So I didn’t think it was going to be that big, but then I got there and the line was out the door, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Wow, really big turnout.’”

According to the executive board, about 150 people attended the first meeting, including students from other local colleges.

Andrew Saluta, Cafe Club social media manager, explained that social media outreach has been crucial to driving engagement both in and outside of SDSU.

“At the club meeting, I asked my group, I was like, ‘Oh, are you guys first-years or second-years?’” Saluta said. “And then one of the guys was like, ‘Oh, I’m not even from here. I just heard about it. I go to UCSD.’ Like, that’s so cool.”

Huynh said she was shocked to see that so many students attended and were interested in the same hobby that she was.

“We had an icebreaker activity, and I was scared that it would be like classes where you kind of just sit, you just don’t talk,” Saluta said. “But no, you walk around and it’s like, everyone’s smiling and talking. I think it was really good that everyone was just willing to just drop all the anxiety and just connect with everyone.”

Josiah Imperial, a SDSU graduate student and Cafe Club member, said he is grateful he could find a community that allows him to unwind.

“With the struggles we go through as college students—undergrad, graduate, Ph.D—there are times where we want to have that fun time hobby,” he said. “So when I found out about this club … I was like, ‘Wait, did I read that correctly? Cafe Club?’ And I was like, ‘Thank you for hosting this.’”

As a San Diego local, Imperial is familiar with many cafes in the area, but the Cafe Club GroupMe, a group messaging app where members talk and share cafe recommendations, has exposed him to many bakeries for the first time.

Saluta says he hopes the club will be even more helpful for people outside the area to learn and take part in a new activity.

“This is my first time holding an officer position in SDSU, and starting from scratch is definitely difficult,” Huynh said. “But I feel like we’re learning, definitely step by step, [but] to have a strong and supportive team is very helpful.”

Interested students can visit Cafe Club’s Instagram to stay updated on events for the semester.