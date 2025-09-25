Skip to Content
Categories:
Photo
Photo Essay: Women’s Soccer Takes On Hawai’i
The match against the Rainbow Warriors ends in a 0-0 draw for their third straight shutout game
by
Leila Stojanovic
,
Photographer
•
September 25, 2025
San Diego State Women’s Soccer forward Mia Lane fights to block the ball during the game against Hawai’i on Sept. 21, 2025 at SDSU Sports Deck.
Leila Stojanovic
San Diego State women’s soccer defender Emma Fuller beats opponent to the ball during game against Hawai'i on Sept. 21, 2025 at SDSU Sports Deck.
