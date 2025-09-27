Three days of surf, sports and sound: Super Girl Festival rocks Oceanside





The 19th Annual Super Girl Surf Festival returned to Oceanside from Sept. 19-21. Female competitors rallied at the pier to take part in surfing, longboarding, volleyball, lifeguard competitions, beach soccer, flag football, surfskate, inline skate and BMX.

With sunny weather the first two days and rain on the third, the world’s largest women’s surf, music, sports and lifestyle festival offered three days of competition and community, alongside free concerts and a thriving festival village.

Day one opened with clean 3-6 foot surf with breakout performances from every surfer. San Diego’s Maddie Stanton impressed judges and the crowd with a 9.00-scored ride to win her heat, while Huntington Beach’s Sara Freyre posted the day’s best total at a 15.00 score.

Florida’s Daya McCart also made an impression with a 12.50 score for the heat total, and a full slate of young talents advanced through the early rounds.

“It felt really good to get on a good wave and get two good turns off,” Stanton said in a press release. “This is one of the best contest waves I’ve ever had, so I was super excited to get out there this morning. The forecast looks really fun and I’m super excited to be here with all the young girls doing it too. I used to be one of the little girls watching and now I’m in it.”

On the sidelines, local stars Alyssa Spencer, Ella McCaffray and Reid Van Wagoner inspired future generations through the World Surf League’s Rising Tides mentorship program, giving young girls the chance to surf with their heroes.

The live concert series kicked off with surf-inspired acoustic guitarist and harmonicist Lucy Spotts, teen rock band Ruby and the Thorns, raw high-octane energy from Turning Jane, Jess Meilman, San Diego North County’s very own punk trio, Flailing Idiot and San Diego Brass and Electric.

Gallery • 6 Photos Joshua Scott Turning Jane members: Lead Guitarist Izzy, Frontwoman Taylor Heart, Drummer Jordi Radnoti and Bassist Marin

Day two marked the entrance of the top seeds into the Round of 64 surfers remaining and the Round of 32 after the previous cuts. Spencer stole the show with the event’s highest heat total of 16.50 as she surfed into Finals Day hunting for a third Super Girl champion cape.

“I don’t know what the secret is, but I always go out with some kind of game plan,” Spencer said in a press release. “I got lucky and found the two waves to get some good scores on. It was really tricky in that last heat. I had a game plan of getting two set waves in that heat and halfway through, I still had no waves and just had to change my game plan. The points for first weren’t super high so I knew I could get it done and that’s what I was talking myself through.”

Fellow Rising Tides mentor and San Diegan Van Wagoner advanced to the Round of 16, while Lilly Green earned her spot in the pro longboard draw after placing in the top three of the amateur division.

Defending champ Eden Walla and former winner Kirra Pinkerton also moved forward, while Hawaiʻi’s Moana Jones Wong and international contenders like Costa Rica’s Leilani McGonagle signaled that Sunday would be stacked with talent.

At the shore, fans packed in for volleyball, skating and BMX clinics. Attendees also enjoyed free performances from EDM DJ Project B, DJ Dopamine, DJ Jane Vanderbilt, RōZY, ANORA, Surfer Girl, Artikal Sound System and ended with Lupe Fiasco, a Grammy award-winning, American rapper, record producer, entrepreneur and community advocate.

Day three delivered edge-of-your-seat drama. In the shortboard Qualifying Series, McGonagle stormed through the bracket, defeating Lanea Mons, Pinkerton and Jones Wong before facing Spencer in a thrilling final.

McGonagle’s power earned her an 8.17 score to claim her first Super Girl title cape, making her the first international champion in event history. Spencer finished runner-up, yet kept momentum with another strong Oceanside performance.

In the longboard division, Hawaiʻi’s Alana Johnson claimed her first champion cape, overcoming San Diego veteran Kaitlin Mikkelsen in the final, while Van Wagoner added a semifinal finish to her resume.

Beyond the surf, the festival wrapped with Zoni Girls workshops, performances from Cheer San Diego Extreme and a panel discussion featuring accomplished women from diverse fields.

The panel included actress, producer, host, author and activist Jodie Sweetin, social media star McKenzi Brooke, Megan Holiday of The World Famous KROQ, surfing champion Sage Erickson, BMX Freestyle World Champion Perris Benegas, Maj Guadalupe Tubera of the U.S. Marine Corps and was hosted by Chari Hawkins.

Live concerts continued throughout the day from Easy Honey, Hello Sister, McKenzi Brooke, classic-rock artist Pearl, Jakobs Castle and ended with Plain White T’s.

The extended weekend of family-friendly beach activities reinforced Super Girl’s mission: to empower, celebrate and elevate women across sports and culture.