Aztecs draw Colorado College after late equalizer halts Katie Senn’s comeback goal





The San Diego State Aztecs (5-2-3-, 1-0-1 Mountain West) played Colorado College (3-4-3, 0-0-1 Mountain West) in a fiery match that ended in a 1-1 tie on Sunday, Sept. 28, at the SDSU Sports Deck.

A goal by Alexis Leath with the assist from Katie Senn gave the Aztecs a lead of 1-0, but the Tigers, minutes later, came back and changed that score in the 85th minute.

“Overall, we created the chances we needed to win, and unfortunately, they hit a once-in-a-lifetime shot from distance that curved right in the corner,” head coach Mike Fresien said following the match result.

The Aztecs came out strong in the opening minutes, having much possession of the ball and advancing on 12-1 shots. The intensity between the Aztecs was notable, leading to an antic game.

In the 27th minute, sophomores Alexyz Nakamoto and Karoline Lundstrom had multiple shots on goal, coming from crosses or through balls, keeping the Tigers’ goalkeeper, Regan Wallace, busy.

With the Aztecs maintaining constant momentum and possession of the ball, they led going into halftime, still with no goals in the net.

The Tigers did not hold back entering the second half, having no shots on goal, they fired them up, giving Sophia Rayne an attempted shot, but goalkeeper Kailey Carlen saved it.

With the wake-up call the Aztecs received, they reciprocated that same energy to the Tigers. Having many give-and-gos, through balls led junior Katie Senn to have two shots on frame, but not able to get past the Tigers’ goalkeeper.

Despite the Aztecs’ struggles to find the back of the net, they never gave up. In the 82nd minute, junior Kaite Senn delivered a brilliant cross to freshman Katie Senn, who scored her second goal of the season after returning from injury, lifting the Aztecs to a 1-0 score.

“It meant a lot for me and my team,” Senn said. “Hadn’t scored any goals in the 1st half, so it meant a lot for us. I think the team was proud, and I was proud of myself, especially for coming off my knee brace.”

Minutes later, Colorado responded with a power shot goal by Finley Schoenbeck, leaving not much time left and a score of 1-1. The Aztecs closed out the game with advantages in total shots, shots on goal and corner kicks.

“A little disappointed that we weren’t ahead with the chances we had created before,” Fresien said. “In all, it was a good match, just a few moments that we need to improve on.”

The Aztecs will be on the road this week, having a match against Fresno State on Thursday, Oct. 2nd, at 7 p.m.