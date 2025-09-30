It was only “A Matter of Time” before Laufey took on San Diego





Laufey’s “A Matter of Time Tour” came to Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Sept. 24, leaving fans in awe of her performance.

Her new album, “A Matter of Time,” was released on Aug. 22, giving fans only a month to fall in love with the tracks before the tour– and they did.

Before Laufey went on, Suki Waterhouse set the tone for the night by playing some of her songs, such as “OMG,” “My Fun,” “Moves,” “Good Looking Boy” and more, with the crowd singing along.

“You guys are always the greatest crowd when I come here, truly,” Waterhouse said.

She explained how much she loves Laufey and how grateful she is to be part of the artist’s tour.

When the curtains were finally drawn back, they revealed Laufey’s stage set up of stairs that led to a swing and the crowd chanted her name in excitement. Laufey walked out from under the stairs in an elegant, white dress with green palm tree sequins and started singing “Clockwork,” a song from her new album.

Laufey acknowledged her fans and expressed her gratitude to everyone attending the concert. This led into her next song, “Lover Girl,” during which many fans clapped along to the beat.

She then sang “Dreamer,” “Falling Behind” and “Silver Lining” while the audience held up their phone flashlights and swayed along to the melodies. Her background dancers performed ballet-style dances around the stage during her songs.

Laufey sat down and explained how she started performing in a smaller venue in San Diego called the Voodoo Room. The artist was shocked and grateful that she is now selling out big arenas like Pechanga.

“I am so thankful for all of you,” Laufey said.

Laufey continued the first act by playing “Bored” and “Too Little Too Late” on the circle stage, which was designed to resemble a clock.

For Act II, she appeared in a flapper skirt, giving the performance a jazz-like vibe while she sang some of her more upbeat songs.

On every show of the tour, Laufey has crowned someone “best dressed,” as she loves seeing her fans dress up for her concerts.

At her San Diego show, she chose Emily Chung, a second-year student at Palomar College, as the winner of the night. Chung was wearing a lacey white top and a diy carousel skirt that she added bows to, inspired by the song “Carousel.” Along with this, she made a felt crown with her name on it, which other fans did as well.

“It genuinely felt so surreal, they came up and pulled me out of my seat to talk to me about it, and my heart was beating out of my chest,” Chung said.

Chung explained that she had been in line for a video booth when staff came up to her and asked about her outfit and for her section and seat. Chung was in terrace 19 during the show and was brought down to the pit for the “best dressed” announcement.

This was Chung’s first concert experience, and this moment made it a very memorable one. She has been a fan since Laufey’s first album, “Everything I Know About Love,” and resonates with many of her songs.

Laufey then started playing piano for “Let You Break My Heart Again,” quickly switching to guitar for “Carousel” and ending the act with “Forget Me Not.”

Laufey then changed into a ring leader costume, where she held up a book titled “Dirty Jokes.”

She started Act III with “Mr. Eclectic” and “Castle In Hollywood.” While playing piano, she sang “Promise,” and the audience sang along with her, echoing her lyrics through the stadium.

“You guys sound beautiful,” Laufey said. “I love hearing you sing along.”

Laufey then sang “Goddess” and “Tough Luck,” and then mirrors were brought out for her song “Snow White.” She explained that she often feels insecure and that her new album represents female emotion.

She then put on a sash that said “San Diego,” and she sang “From the Start.” The first time she played this song live was in San Diego.

“San Diego, I loved you from the start,” Laufey said.

She wrapped up the third act with “Sabotage,” running around the stage while calm, lyrical moments were frequently interrupted with violent radio static and strobe lights.

The crowd demanded an encore, and Laufey came out and explained how she does a surprise song at every show. She then played “Lovesick” on the guitar and ended with her emotional song, “Letter To My 13 Year Old Self.”

“I’d definitely recommend for everyone who likes her music, or just music in general, to try and see one of her concerts if possible,” Chung said. “I think it’s a wonderful experience to see, especially in person.”