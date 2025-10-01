San Diego State returns home to face Colorado State in conference opener





Coming off a gritty 6-3 road victory over Northern Illinois University on Sept. 27, San Diego State football (3-1) begins Mountain West play against Colorado State University (1-3) this Friday at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Aztecs return home, where the team has shut out opponents 76-0. Colorado State looks to rebound after losing its second consecutive game of the season to Washington State 20-3.

“Coach [Mike] Norvell does a tremendous job. I had the chance to compete against him a couple years ago when I was at Colorado, it was a dog fight with them,” SDSU head coach Sean Lewis said to the media on Monday. “Those guys are going to be prepared; he’s built a strong culture over there, they’re a good and dangerous team.”

Colorado State has made some changes already this season at the quarterback position. Junior Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi started the first three games of the season for the Rams before being benched for sophomore Jackson Brousseau.

“Prepare for both of them, you can tell from the tape they’re trying to find their identity,” coach Lewis said. “They are going to push the ball vertically down the field no matter who their quarterback is.”

The Aztecs’ defense continues to be one of the premier units in college football, ranking first in the Mountain West Conference in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, scoring defense, passing efficiency defense and opponent first downs.

The Aztecs searched internally during the offseason to find a new defensive coordinator, landing on Rob Aurich, who previously coached the defensive edges for the Aztecs in 2024. Head coach Lewis said to the media on Monday that Aurich has “allowed the players to play free, play clean and play fast.”

Junior safety Dwayne McDougle attributes communication between the defense and the physicality of the unit to the team’s success on defense. McDougle played under defensive coordinator Aurich when they were both at the University of Idaho.

“I know the whole defense, so I was able to help some of the guys here to understand the system,” McDougle said.

Offensively, for the Aztecs, the team understands that they need to put more points on the board going forward. Junior quarterback Jayden Denegal threw two interceptions in the game against NIU as the offense struggled to find momentum, being held to 266 yards of offense and just three points.

“Last week I didn’t play great with the two interceptions turning the ball over, but we got to continue to get better and refine the process,” Denegal said.

Sean Lewis believes in Denegal going forward and said that he is doing a “solid job” with his decision-making and overall processing of the offense, with Denegal being just a tick off here and there in his timing.

“We need to maximize those opportunities when they present themselves and stop talking about how close we are and actually execute fully so we are not just one guy away,” Lewis said.

The running game for the Aztecs has continued to be an offensive bright spot, with both Lucky Sutton and Christian Washington having received a balanced workload in recent weeks. Sutton has rushed for 337 yards this season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Washington has provided the Aztecs with a different style of running back, as he has 122 rushing yards on 32 carries this season. Coach Lewis said to the media that he will continue to play the hot hand at the running back position.

With conference play kicking off and the Aztecs sitting at a 3-1 record, matching the win total from last season, Lewis believes in his group of guys as a team that can compete with anybody. He calls his team tough, resilient, and continuing to mature week in and week out.

“This group has tremendous personal pride in their performance in an internal way, respectfully not the external noise, but to our standard when they don’t measure up to our Aztec warrior standard,” Lewis said. “That personal pride to respond and do it better is a great trait that this team has and that’s a winning trait that good teams have.”

San Diego State kicks off against Colorado State this Friday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.