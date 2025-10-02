San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

SDSU expects record number of 43,000 students in 2025

The university plans to accommodate this record number of students with new dorm construction
by Frankie Mann, Staff ReporterOctober 2, 2025
Isabella Biunno
Hepner Hall

San Diego State University enrollment numbers are expected to break previous records, surpassing last year’s total with 43,000 students enrolled for the 2025-26 academic year according to a recent statement from the school.

The university estimates that this fall welcomes 6,600 first year students, compared to last year’s 6,538. SDSU received 123,000 applicants for the 2025-26 school year, with almost 80% being first-years. 

This wouldn’t be the first time that enrollment numbers have broken previous records at SDSU: Each subsequent academic year has surpassed the previous one in its number of enrolled students, with a much higher peak in post-pandemic enrollment in 2022.

To accommodate new students, SDSU has begun work on the Evolve Student Housing project, a five-year initiative that plans to add up to 3,000 student beds to the campus through the construction of new dorm buildings. 

This follows the construction of several more new dorm buildings, such as Huāxyacac Hall in 2019 and Sunset Plaza in 2024. Existing dorms are also expected to be adjusted to house more students, as they have in previous years. 

Official enrollment numbers will be released in October, with the confirmation of the 2025 Fall Census.

