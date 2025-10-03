Skip to Content
The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
Categories:
Photo
Showcase
Photo Essay: Rap icon ice cube “four decades of attitude” tour takes a stop at viejas arena
A pioneer of the genre and Southern California native ice cube performs his iconic hits while bringing out guest like Lil Eazy-E
by
Jamie Sanchez
,
Senior Photo Staff
•
October 3, 2025
Ice Cube performing his opener song at Viejas Arena on Sept. 27, 2025.
Jamie Sanchez
Gallery
•
5 Photos
Jamie Sanchez
Ice Cube points to the crowd at Viejas Arena on Sept. 28,2025
