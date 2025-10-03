SDSU Ready Day has some students feeling safer
Less than a year after the events of Oct. 31, San Diego State University Police Department held Ready Day, a three-day tabling event.
by Calista Stocker, Co-Editor-in-Chief • October 3, 2025
Categories:
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Calista Stocker, ’25-26 Co-Editor-in-Chief
Calista Stocker is a journalism major and sociology minor originally from New Hampshire. She enjoys news and opinion writing, and is especially fond of data journalism. Calista also serves as the president of SDSU’s SPJ chapter and president of SoundWave SDSU A Cappella! When she’s not busy interviewing sources or drafting a new story, she can be seen in SoundWave rehearsals or out shopping.