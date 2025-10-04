Introduction to the SDSU women’s soccer team

Lindsey Belsky is a multimedia reporter for The Daily Aztec, where she covers a range of stories through video, interviews, and on-camera reporting. She is a Communication major at San Diego State University with minors in Journalism & Media Studies and in the Honors College. Lindsey is passionate about broadcasting, whether it’s sports, entertainment, or campus news, and thrives in fast-paced media environments. With a love for connecting with people and sharing compelling stories, she brings energy, curiosity, and creativity to every piece she produces!