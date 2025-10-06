A guide to the College Area food scene, hosted by Taste of College Area





Meet your reviewers

Laura and Arianna have been living in San Diego for over three years and enjoy finding new local restaurants and cafes to try. In their time at SDSU, they have uncovered what foods are worth it, and what lacks the certificate of approval. Now, they are ready to spill their secrets and Taste of College Area is helping them do it with a unique tour of the College Area food scene.

Cozy daytime study spots:

Kinchana- Walls lined with skateboards, box TVs and vinyls set the nostalgic tone for this College Area eatery. The vintage-inspired atmosphere is coupled with delicious Asian-American fusion, including Korean Barbecue chicken wings and Elote Macaroni Salad. With a backdrop of TVs playing “Home Alone,” visitors can study in the easy ambience.

Scrimshaw- A small cafe on the edge of the College Area, Scrimshaw offers unique coffee selections with their standout “Apple Bottom Jeans” latte. This latte hits the best fall flavors, such as apple and cinnamon, and is new to the Scrimshaw menu.

Living Room– While not in Taste of College Area, The Living Room is a college area staple with late nights and free wifi. Even as new places pop-up in the College Area, Living Room remains the perfect spot to catch up on homework over a coffee. The adorable cozy coffeehouse setting, adorned with couches and gentle lighting, offers the perfect space to study.

Late-night eats:

Woodstock’s– Woodstock’s Pizza is a classic in the college area, and is well known to many SDSU students. It’s a perfect meet-up spot for a late night bite and features a sports bar atmosphere, giving fans a place to catch their favorite games. They serve all of the classic options from a pizzeria and also some unique pies that are worth trying, like the Kickin’ Carnitas.

Handel’s– Open until 11pm, Handel’s Ice Cream is a great option for sweet treats on campus. With an extensive menu of flavors and big portions, there’s a good chance they’ll have exactly what you’re craving.

All things Thai Food

Sala Thai– Celebrating 35 years, Sala Thai offers a classic selection of Thai food staples and new plates to try. The vegan curry fried rice was something new, refreshing and delicious. This restaurant was a favorite, due to the diverse selection of dishes, which included mango chicken and egg rolls.

La Moon Thai– La Moon Thai offers a more unique selection of dishes that may be surprising, but still brings familiar Thai cuisine flavors. The green thai tea is sweet, creamy and still refreshing, making it a must try.

Charoen Krung Thai Cuisine– Charoen Krung Thai Cuisine was our least favorite of the Thai food selections available, but still offers classics like Pad Thai. The salad roll was a surprising and unique addition to the menu with a tangy peanut hoisin sauce that balanced out the fresh greens and herbs.

Other spots to try

Tajima Ramen– Tajima Ramen is the best ramen spot in the College Area with its comforting, rich Tonkotsu broth. The tasty broth is perfectly balanced with meat that is not too chewy, but not too overcooked. For a specialty item, they serve a Pokémon Sake Flight with Pokémon cards included. Arianna’s personal recommendation is the Tajima Red Ramen because of its spicy umami broth that hits the spot.

Penelope’s- Penelope’s Mexican Food offers a colorful array of Mexican dishes including Birria, burritos and tacos. We recommend the Birria and Consome for its rich, familiar flavors that are a perfect complement to their refreshing shrimp ceviche.

Tokyo Sushi Loha- Tokyo Sushi Loha is a Japanese sushi bar with a great atmosphere and incredibly friendly staff. They have a huge menu, full of raw or cooked items and a large bar selection as well, making it a great spot for friends of all food preferences.

New to the scene:

Dessert Castle- Opening soon in the area is Dessert Castle. They had a selection of baklava to try and Turkish coffees that they made on the spot. We would recommend the walnut baklava.

Love Letters Pizza- From the same owners of Scrimshaw coffee, opening next door is Love Letters Pizza. We were able to try their meatballs, which were savory, tangy and warm.

SciEats – Newer to the area is SciEats, a unique non-profit eatery that is unlike anything you’ve tried. They have a seasonal rotating menu of home-cooked organic food, and we tried their selection of authentic Indian food. They are a community-based business using a pay-what-you-can model, and with any purchase of any full-priced meal, they donate one meal to those in need.

Community spirit, nostalgia and variety define the College Area. Whether you are a lifetime local, student or traveler, the late-night bites and global flavors offered in the College Area always have something new, never too far from campus.