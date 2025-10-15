Sleep Theory brings the power and passion of “Afterglow” to San Diego





Touring their first official album, “Afterglow,” Sleep Theory showcased their unique ability to fuse genres in a way that feels both fresh and effortless. On Oct. 7, House of Blues was filled with high vibrations and electric energy as the heavy metal and R&B band took over the venue. The band isn’t afraid to experiment with balancing soulful melodies and thunderous instrumentals.

Catching the crowd by surprise, “Party in the U.S.A.” blasted through the speakers at the beginning of the night, instantly igniting the audience’s energy. Just as the room reached peak excitement, the music faded and beams of light began to swirl across the arena, setting an eerie, anticipatory mood.

Ominous vocals echoed as one by one, vocalist Cullen Moore, guitarist Daniel Pruitt, bassist Paolo Vergara and drummer Ben Pruitt took the stage. They launched straight into “Fallout” from their new album “Afterglow,” marking the start of an unforgettable night.

Audience member Mikael Roronoa shared his thoughts on what drew him to the band.

“I discovered them on a Spotify radio station and thought they sounded good because of the different elements they add to their tracks,” Roronoa said. “An R&B vocalist with mental instrumentals is really interesting.”

Roronoa praised the show’s atmosphere and presentation, noting that “the light production was really good, and the openers were a good selection.”

What began as Moore’s solo project has since evolved into a full-fledged band. Together, they’ve built a rapidly growing fan base, drawn to their bold genre-blending style and passion for pushing musical boundaries.

Treating the fans to a playful surprise, the band performed a cover of “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC. With roaring guitars, deep bass and smooth vocals, the band transformed the early 2000s pop hit into a high-energy rock anthem. The crowd erupted, singing every word.

The band has an incredible ability to create music that resonates across generations. 25-year-old audience member Diamond Callanan even brought her 11-month-old son, Arlo.

Throughout the crowd, many younger fans were attending alongside their parents and families. The atmosphere felt inclusive and welcoming, as Sleep Theory has created a space where fans of all ages can connect through their music.

After opening the night, the band welcomed lead singer Aubrey Jade of Mourning Eve to join them for “Afterglow.” Their voices blended beautifully, filling the room with raw emotion and passion that swept over the audience. The duet felt both powerful and intimate, a moment that perfectly captured the heart of the band.

The band’s performance ignited a flurry of mosh pits and crowd surfing, keeping the energy at a constant high. At one point, Moore dove into the crowd, fully immersing himself in the moment with the fans.

It was clear that the band makes music they truly love, created both for themselves and for the people who support them. Their intentions and passion felt genuine and powerful, and the crowd responded with the same intensity. Everyone in the room was buzzing with excitement, not standing still for even a second.

The night reached its explosive finale with the closing track, “Static.” The walls shook with every pulse of the bass as confetti rained down over the moving crowd. Fans went wild, signing, cheering and jumping along with the rhythm.

Colorful lights danced across the arena, illuminating the sheer excitement in every corner. It was a perfect ending to a night defined by genre-blending brilliance, passion and unforgettable connections between Sleep Theory and their fans.