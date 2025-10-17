How Oktoberfest’s Bavarian Roots Grew into a Global Celebration





Most people would take any excuse to stuff their face with beer and pretzels, and Oktoberfest is a prime opportunity. However, most people’s knowledge of this celebration is just that, beer and pretzels (maybe sausages too), but most do not know the origins of the festival.

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest and most popular folk festival.It was born out of the marriage of Prince Regent Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1809. The wedding kicked off five days of festivities, ending with a horse race in Munich.

Once the wedding was over, everyone agreed that the celebration must continue every year.

Now, 200 years later, festivals happen across the whole globe, typically occurring on the second-to-last Saturday of September to the first Sunday of October. The one real Oktoberfest or “Theresienweise” still resides in Munich, Germany, on the same lands of the original festival.

Munich’s population is around 1.5 million, but on average, 6 million people come into the city during the weeks of festivities, showing how massive this celebration is in its original city.

In wanting to learn more about the festival and more of its cultural context, Dr. Kristen Rebien answered some questions about the topic. She holds degrees in European studies, German studies, and political science, as well as identifies as German herself, and grew up there. Though not being Bavarian, she is very knowledgeable about all things Oktoberfest.

Rebien explains, “Every town in Germany has an equivalent of Oktoberfest; they all have something, one occasion in the year to get together for a big festivity that has rides, kind of like the county fairs here.” Though it is not necessarily celebrating anything like a proper holiday, it is deeply rooted in celebrating Bavarian culture. She spoke about how German ancestry is one of, if not the largest, ancestry groups in America. This reflects on how Oktoberfest has made it out West and why it continues to be so popular. This can also coincide with the wave of immigration post-World War II in the latter half of the 20th century.

The more she explained the festivities, we both agreed that Oktoberfest has many similarities to what is seemingly a very American event, County Fairs.

Both of these festivals are often fiercely regional, championing the best of show in their area with food, animals, drink, and more. County Fairs also often act as a signifier of summer for many reasons, but mainly due to them often taking place then. The same goes for Oktoberfest, which is a harvest celebration that also often coincides with the start of fall.

Hopefully, this article has inspired you to celebrate Oktoberfest and learn more about German and Bavarian culture. Even if going to drink beer is enough of a draw for you, I hope you can take away something new from this rich culture.