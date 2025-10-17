President Trump is on birth control now?





Okay, so he’s not really on birth control pills, but from how many times he’s brought up contraceptives, you would think he is.

A couple of years back, I was given the choice to go on birth control pills. The choice, a funny word that basically means having freedom to decide what you want, when you want and how much you want of it. I never thought this choice could be, or even would be, taken away from me.

My boyfriend’s mom sent me a screenshot from the Women’s March titled “Trump regime calls birth control ‘abortion.’” After looking into it, I discovered that a Trump administration official, a man, told the New York Times that contraceptives, such as IUDS, implants and birth control pills all fall under the category of abortion.

I think most people enjoy having the option, the choice, the freedom to use whatever contraceptive they want to, or better yet, to have complete autonomy over their own bodies. I mean, it has already become difficult for women to get their hands on birth control pills or IUDS, especially for those in lower-income countries. And the Trump Administration’s plan creates more problems, hoping to destroy $10 million worth of taxpayer-funded birth control and contraceptives meant for lower-income countries.

Countless times, I have found myself being told to be on birth control pills for the sake of my health. But with public assumptions, people assume you’re on pills because you’re “getting laid.” For me, my periods have always been harmful for my mood and for my body, with cramps that take over my life for an entire week each month.

For the women you see on the street, the ones you see on campus doing homework alone, the ones who are out with their friends, birth control pills help many of them with their daily lives — whether we realize it or not. One of my friends is on birth control pills to regulate her period after she lost it due to an eating disorder, while another uses them to manage her hormonal acne. They are not always used for what you might assume.

Bailey Buckingham, a first-year student at SDSU, talked about her views on the Trump Administration’s attempt to destroy contraceptives, sharing her perspective on the harmful impact these actions will have on women all over the world.

“Infertility rate is already going way down in 2025, so I think that it is just going to continue to plummet,” Buckingham said. “It’s not going to look any better if all of these resources are being taken away from women.”

The funny thing is that many of these contraceptives are being controlled by groups of men with only one perspective on what these pills can be used for. A common argument is that they are harmful to those who are pregnant and decide to use these contraceptives.

And to that, I say, people go on birth control pills to prevent pregnancies from happening, not to terminate them. Even then, if I wanted to get an abortion because I am simply an 18-year-old girl in college, I should be able to have access to one.

“I think it’s going to result in the worst mental health across all women,” Buckingham said. “It can also lead to unsafe things that they have to resort to, because they wouldn’t have access to get what they needed.”

According to Planned Parenthood, contraceptives are used to prevent pregnancies; abortions are meant to end pregnancies. To those who say some people misuse the pill to terminate their pregnancies and cite its long list of side effects, I say, don’t most medications have side effects that are different from their intended use?

Many medication labels come with a laundry list of warnings, such as “may cause migraines, may cause hallucinations, may cause death,” but has anyone ever stopped themselves from using those products because of these warning labels?

With that context in mind, it is important to consider which communities may be impacted by an increase in government control over healthcare. Many lower-income women find themselves struggling to make ends meet. With abortion laws becoming stricter, many of them are forced into pregnancies they did not ask for. By taking away these contraceptives, they are being put at a higher risk of becoming pregnant and having children they are not financially or emotionally able to take care of.

“Our birth rate is already so high, and people have kids they don’t have the money for and don’t want,” a student who wished to remain anonymous said.

How can women and individuals who rely on contraceptives protect themselves without living in fear? Potentially removing access to these essential options isn’t just about losing another product in the world; it is taking autonomy away from many individuals.

In California, a blue state, we as citizens have more protection of our reproductive rights. However, this does not mean the conversation about this issue should stop just because our state is safer than others.

Because California voters passed Proposition 1 in 2024 to ensure reproductive rights, the government would only be able to take away these reproductive rights through federal action, which would have to supersede state laws. However, there is always a possibility of federal legislation aiming to cut more funding towards Planned Parenthood. This is why we must continue to raise awareness on these issues through protests, movements and support for one another.

SDSU, for example, provides women with birth control resources through its Well-Being & Health Promotion Department and Student Health Services Pharmacy. Through this, we must be able to understand how these are considered privileges to have in the current day. Many women could have these basic needs taken away from them, which is why we must use our voices to speak out about these issues more willingly.

“I don’t take birth control, but I might have to start because of my irregular periods,” said an SDSU student who wished to remain anonymous. “Taking away [contraceptives,] you’re risking a bunch of things that could happen to you.”

This brings up the question of why these resources are even being viewed as something that other people can take away. If they were created for us to use, why is our access to them something that could be taken so easily? Birth control has been around since the 1960s, but nowadays, there are many conversations surrounding its accessibility moving forward.

Some may be wondering why this is such an important issue to keep an eye on, especially considering it hasn’t affected women and individuals on campus — yet. Many of the women I have interviewed on campus have a friend who is on birth control, have known someone who is on birth control, or have used it themselves as a way of bettering their health. Not one individual that I spoke with mentioned the use of birth control pills as a form of “terminating” an unwanted pregnancy, as some leaders have claimed is a common use.

You may think this will not affect you or someone you know. But it’s becoming a widespread issue for every individual who uses these tools and resources because it helps them to protect themselves, their friends and their families. If we allow others to have control over our own reproductive rights, we will continue to lose our freedom.

So what can you, as a reader, do? Speak up and advocate for this pressing issue. Although this may not be affecting California specifically, we as women, as individuals, must be willing to help others who cannot speak for themselves.