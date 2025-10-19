Read freely: Banned books and public libraries take center stage





Every October, libraries across the country come alive with stories that someone, somewhere, tried to silence. Banned Books Week is more than a celebration of reading; it is a reminder that access to stories, ideas and information is a fundamental human right.

This year, students from San Diego State University’s journalism public relations program partnered with the Library Foundation to join the national conversation. The students encouraged their peers to sign up for library cards and hosted events all week in collaboration with librarians to make their community think, feel and connect.

These events included tabling on campus to promote banned books week, hosting local librarians to speak about the week’s significance and extending their reach outside of SDSU to table at a farmers market, furthering community outreach.

Walking into the library, students might see shelves stacked with familiar titles — “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Hate U Give,” “Maus,” “1984” and “The Hunger Games,” along with small cards explaining when and why they were challenged. It’s not about shock value. It’s about perspective: What happens when those in power limit access to voices that challenge them?

The full week of events came to a close at the La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market on Oct. 11, which was started by parent Sherry Ahern to fund a library she believed was necessary for La Jolla Elementary School.

“At the time, there wasn’t an actual library, books were brought around to classrooms on a cart,” said Carole Baldwin, co-manager of the market.

“Today, [the market] brings in nearly $20,000 each week, all of which goes directly back to the school to support STEM programs and fund extra teachers,” Baldwin continued. “This year, for example, the funding allowed the school to hire kindergarten and first-grade teachers for each grade instead of having to combine the two due to education funding cuts.”

At its heart, Banned Books Week is not only about what’s been taken off the shelves. It’s about what we choose to put back on them. It’s about the courage of writers, the dedication of librarians and the curiosity of readers who refuse to look away.

“I’ve never heard of a banned book week before today” said Marcus Groff, a farmers market attendee who came across the banned books table. “Some of these books I used to read to my children when they were small. Now that they are all grown up, I’m sure that they now read the same book to their kids.”

“Why is ‘Charlotte’s Web’ a banned book?” said Hillary Wu, another farmers market attendee. “I love this story, I have loved this story since we read it as a class years ago. This makes me very sad to hear some people think this is a bad book and would try to keep it from being read.”

“Charlotte’s Web” has been banned or challenged mainly because of its honest depiction of death, which some parents feel is too mature or upsetting for young children. Additionally, certain religious groups object to the animals talking and viewing Charlotte’s human-like traits as conflicting with religious teachings about the natural order. These concerns have led some schools and communities to remove the book from reading lists.

In celebration of Banned Books Week, libraries encourage people to visit their local library, check out a banned book and talk to a librarian about the stories that changed their life.

“If I were talking to a student who’s never been to a library, I’d tell them to talk to the librarians or the staff,” said Autumn Baldassarre, an SDSU graduate student. “They’re so knowledgeable, and not enough people take advantage of that.”

“There are a lot of resources there to help you improve with your education or just certain classes and stuff,” said SDSU student Charlie Conte. “I’ve always had good experiences with libraries, even back in elementary school, looking for books or writing questions about them.”

Every time people exercise their right to read freely, they help keep that freedom alive.

To learn more about supporting Banned Books Week and libraries, check out the Advocacy Toolkit. Or, join the fun by getting your own library card at San Diego Public Library Registration Card.