Halloween at SDSU is a marathon, not a sprint: Guide to last-minute or DIY costumes





Halloween at San Diego State University is probably the biggest and most celebrated holiday of the year among students. Often equated to the Super Bowl of partying by students, celebrations often last at least two weekends, leaving many students with a serious dilemma: what to wear?

With our digitally focused culture, there can be a lot of pressure to have a new costume to post on social media for every party or event, coupled with pressures that every costume should be as trendy and well-executed as the last.

Between last minute parties and costume expenses, it can be overwhelming to find an idea that will make you feel good, is recognizable, will arrive in time and not break the bank.

One way to find enough costumes for every party is to look at popular media. Every year, popular media influences what people wear on Halloween, and 2025 has had its fair share of influential trends, films, and music.

Most of these costumes can be done yourself with things in your closet. Or, they are equally as easy to source quickly and inexpensively if you need a last-minute addition to your costume lineup.

Idea #1: Superman

James Gunn’s “Superman” film was one of the biggest releases this year, making Superman, or Clark Kent, a great costume choice. This costume is pretty gender neutral and only requires a few items.

Classic black glasses, a Superman tee, overlayed with a white button-down. Top it off with whatever bottoms you’d like, and you’re Superman ready to leave his desk at The Daily Planet.

Idea #2: Showgirl

Another timely, but less on-the-nose, reference would be a showgirl. To go along with Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

This costume may not be the easiest for college students to execute and may really challenge your do-it-yourself skills. For a simple version, you can opt for a sparkly or flapper-style dress with a large feathered headpiece and matching feathered fan.

Idea #3: The Wizard of Oz

The perfect group costume to show you’re excited for the upcoming release of “Wicked: For Good” would be any variation of characters from the “Wizard of Oz.” This is a classic costume that can be done solo or with your whole group of friends.

You can stick to Elphaba, the Wicked Witch, and Glinda,

the Good Witch, to keep it more “Wicked”-themed. Or expand to include Dorthy, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow and even Toto or the Wizard himself.

Ideas #4 and #5: Ladybug and Bumblebee

Finally, to go along with the current fashion trends: 2000s-inspired costumes. Not in references to the time period, but instead costumes that mimic those we saw or even wore. Specifically, a ladybug and a bumblebee in this style are already proving to be popular on Instagram and TikTok.

Fitting in perfectly with the polka dots trend, grab a red and black spotted shirt for a ladybug. For the bumblebee, start with a yellow and black striped shirt. Then, for both costumes, take a black tutu-like skirt and an antenna headband, and finish by accessorizing with black gloves, fun tights, and a pair of wings.

Although pressure to have hot and trendy costumes can feel stressful, at the end of the day, Halloween is a time to destress from class by going out and having fun with your friends.