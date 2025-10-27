Trading Turf for Surf: SDSU’s Presley Mitchell escapes student-athlete stress





Most college students’ alarms have not gone off by 7 a.m., yet student-athletes at San Diego State University are expected to have eaten breakfast, left their homes, and completed their morning lift and conditioning by this time. This level of demand places a burden on these student-athletes, especially when trying to navigate their time living away from home.

For many student-athletes, managing their mental exhaustion is a much greater challenge than the physical strain on their bodies.

“Putting 100% into each day matters,” said Mitchell. “However, in order to reach 100% effort, you must create a balance between time on and off the field.”

Presley Mitchell, a second-year SDSU lacrosse player, is a prime example of just how shocking the transition from high school varsity lacrosse and curriculum to becoming not only a full-time college student but also an athlete.

“As a freshman, you just don’t know what you’re doing,” said Mitchell. “You don’t know what’s expected of you, you don’t know the team culture yet, and have no clue how to manage your time.”

Although Mitchell has played lacrosse since age 11 and served as captain of her varsity lacrosse team during her senior year of high school, the adjustment to college life’s responsibilities still surprised her. With a background in competition and leadership, Mitchell is no stranger to stress. However, that changed when she arrived at SDSU, where she describes her first year as an Aztec athlete as a complete culture shock.

“Going from being a senior in high school and having all the responsibilities of the captain to being back at the bottom of the barrel and having to earn my way up again has been crazy,” said Mitchell.

She has played the midfield position for her whole life, a spot on the field characterized by high endurance and sharp stick control. As the center midfielder, it is her job to take the draw and determine the game’s first possession.

The lacrosse team played eight away games during their last season, most of which were in different time zones. Adjusting to a new school, bearing the weight of a busy schedule between academics and athletics, and a rigorous travel itinerary were all burdens 18-year-old Mitchell faced during her freshman year.

The SDSU athletics department provides many resources to student-athletes to aid their time management and academic load.

In addition to advisors, Mitchell shares that her coaches are willing to support the team in every way possible.

“Our coaches are really easy to talk to,” Mitchell said.“Their office is always open to talk to them about lacrosse or anything else.”

Despite her school’s support, Mitchell’s only true escape from the pressure to perform is a 5-foot-3, white piece of fiberglass: her surfboard.

“The release I feel from surfing is awesome,” says Mitchell. “It makes me feel calm, at peace.” The demands Mitchell faces are not only physical, but also mental.

For her, serenity lies just a quick 26-minute drive away at Scripps Beach, her favorite surf spot close to campus. Sometimes the best thing she can do for her mindset is to trade in her cleats for a wetsuit.

Sloane Benshoof, Teammate, fourth-year attacker, and longtime close friend of Mitchell, shared while reflecting on their time spent together, “I think surfing is something we have always done purely for fun,” Benshoof said.“We did competitions and whatnot growing up, but it was always just for fun.”

Both Mitchell and Benshoof find surfing to be an outlet outside of lacrosse where they can shake off the pressures and expectations they face as student-athletes. Mitchell describes surfing as a great non-lacrosse outlet that makes me feel safe, like I am at home.” Both were born and raised in the coastal town of Encinitas, Calif., just 30 miles north of SDSU, and they have spent their whole lives in the Pacific Ocean.

Planning post-practice or weekend surf sessions has helped both players escape real life after a long practice or challenging game. The reality is that, due to their rigorous schedules, student-athletes have no choice but to commit to activities that are extremely taxing on both their physical and mental states.

During the fall, SDSU’s lacrosse team keeps a 20-hour workweek for six weeks straight. This entails early mornings, long practices, heavy lifts to get athletes back into shape after a long summer break, and high-intensity tournaments. Although collegiate women’s lacrosse’s regular season takes place in the spring, there really is no time off.

Yet still, surfing breeds a connection between Mitchell and Benshoof that transcends a mere teammate bond. Benshoof describes her relationship with Mitchell as that of two sisters.

“Presley and I just have so much fun surfing together,” said Benshoof. “As much as everyone thinks everyone surfs in San Diego, it’s not true. It’s sometimes hard, especially in the female space, to find friends who surf and share that same passion.”

As a sophomore, Mitchell has settled into her busy college lifestyle, perfecting her time management and seamlessly navigating the pressures that once suffocated her as a freshman. Despite her heavy workload as an international business major, she manages to coach youth lacrosse on Saturday mornings and pick up hosting shifts at Il Fornaio in Del Mar on Sundays.

Still, Mitchell and Benshoof take time to find peace in their surf sessions, something they both agree has grounded them in all aspects of their life.

Student-athletes’ daily demands can often seem relentless, but each time she paddles out, Mitchell is reminded that balance is not only a priority but a necessity. The moments of stillness she finds in the waves amidst the chaos of constant expectations to perform, whether in the classroom or on the field, make the early wake-up calls worth the sacrifice.

“The ocean makes you a different type of happy, at least in my experience,” said Benshoof. Getting out there is good for our relationship as well as our individual mental health and mindset.”