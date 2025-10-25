Frankenstein-themed bar comes alive in downtown San Diego





A new, spooky bar opened for Halloween in downtown San Diego. Frankenstein’s Mad Scientist Cocktail Lab brings an eerie, interactive drinking experience to the city’s historic Gaslamp Quarter.

The pop-up has taken over Toxica Cantina´s venue, which has been transformed into a mad scientist’s laboratory. Guests are greeted with vibrant green lights and chains hanging from the ceiling, while a glowing neon sign above the bar reads, “It’s Alive!”

To complete the theme, bartenders and servers wear white lab coats while serving up spooky, bubbling cocktails in test tubes and beakers. Visitors also have the opportunity to pose for pictures with a Frankenstein statue.

San Diego State University student Julie Ivey ordered the “It’s Alive!” cocktail, made with vodka, butterfly pea serum, lemon and simple sugar. It was served with dry ice that created a smoky effect.

“I personally think it’s really cool,” Ivey said. “I don’t really go out often. I would say that the drinks are kind of weak, though, but the place in itself and the vibes, I liked.”

Not every guest shared the same experience. Most of the action and decorations were placed downstairs, leaving visitors seated upstairs feeling left out.

The upstairs level had only a few tables, no bar service and minimal decor compared to the setup on the lower level.

Some customers wished that the Frankenstein-themed atmosphere was more evenly spread out.

“Everything is downstairs, and we’re upstairs, so there’s nothing,” said Ashley Hernandez, a customer at the bar. “There’s really nothing to see up here.”

For a more immersive experience, guests should sit downstairs, where most of the activities take place.

The pop-up concept is a partnership between the Bucketlisters company and Albert Calderon, owner of the San Diego location.

According to Keely O’Neal, senior project manager for Bucketlisters, this is the third year that the company has used the Frankenstein pop-up concept. The idea began with five cities and has since expanded to 11.

“San Diego is such a great city for these events,” O’Neal said. “Every time we do something in San Diego, they really love it, specifically with our Halloween concepts, they gain a lot of traction there.”

This year marks the first time Frankenstein’s Mad Scientist Lab has come to San Diego, but organizers say it won’t be the last.

Calderon said he started doing pop-up bar concepts in 2023 after noticing there weren’t any similar experiences in San Diego. He also owns another Halloween pop-up called The Haunted Speakeasy in Chula Vista.

Bucketlisters and Calderon plan to continue the Frankenstein bar next year, keeping the Halloween fun alive in San Diego.

Each ticket to the bar includes one interactive welcome cocktail and 90 minutes to sip and experiment inside Frankenstein’s laboratory. The last day to experience the Halloween pop-up is Nov. 1.