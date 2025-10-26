Trolley accessibility and safety

Adrielle Hasara is a senior at San Diego State University majoring in Journalism with a minor in Communication. She currently works as a Sports Field Reporter for KUSI/FOX 5’s Prep Pigskin Report, where she highlights the stories of San Diego high school football players and teams. At SDSU, she serves as the Social Media Editor for The Daily Aztec, the university’s independent student newspaper, where she leads strategy and creates authenticity in showcasing the work of staff and contributors. Passionate about broadcast storytelling, Adrielle thrives in fast-paced work environments. With a strong drive to connect with the community and share meaningful stories, Adrielle works to bring energy, creativity, and professionalism to every project that she takes on.