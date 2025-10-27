SDSU women’s soccer claims 1-0 victory in fierce battle with Wyoming





The San Diego State Aztecs (7-4-6, 3-2-4 Mountain West) women’s soccer team battled its way to a 1-0 victory against the Wyoming Cowgirls (7-6-5, 2-4-3 MW) on Sunday at the SDSU Sports Deck, closing out their final weekend of the regular season.

A goal by freshman defender Mia Hambro Svendsen gave the Aztecs the 1-0 lead, but the Cowgirls were not stepping down.

The Cowgirls came out pressing firmly in the opening minutes, forcing the Aztecs’ backline into early action. Within the first 10 minutes, Wyoming’s quick tempo and direct passes had the Aztecs’ defense heavy under pressure, with an attempted shot against them. The Aztecs quickly picked up the energy, tightening their plays with combinations and through balls to create opportunities near the goal box.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when freshman Mia Hambro Svendsen timed her run perfectly and had her head on the ball after being flicked by Wyoming Keeper Haley Bartel, scoring her second career goal and giving the Aztecs the 1-0 advantage.

“It got flicked and it just found my head, but the team really needed that goal and it meant a lot,” said Svendsen.

She finished the match with that as the only goal, which was all they needed.

Following the goal, Wyoming’s midfielder Alyssa Glover responded with a shot, but SDSU goalkeeper Kailey Carlen made a key save to maintain the lead.

Going into the second half, the Wyoming Cowgirls came out aggressively, firing multiple shots and dominating possession, giving the Aztec defense a chance to take over most of the half. But the Aztecs’ backline held strong and anchored Careln’s composure between the posts.

Carlen, who finished with multiple key saves, came up clutch late in the match, saving two shots on goal made by Erin Dahl and Kiely Ballek in the 74th and 88th minutes, and secured her sixth shutout of the season.

Despite Wyoming having more shots, shots on goal, and corner kicks, the Aztecs maintained their composure and defensive resilience, particularly in the final 10 minutes, as Wyoming fought for an equalizer.

The Aztecs will finish their regular season on Oct. 30 at the SDSU Sports Deck, celebrating their seniors with a 7 p.m. matchup against New Mexico.

“With New Mexico coming up, we need to be prepared for a battle of shots such as today and holding our defense strong because with a game and score like this, with a 10-minute mark, anything can happen.” Head coach Mike Friesen said following the game.

In a season defined by close matches and consistent growth, this win stands out as a testament to the Aztecs’ resilience and composure under pressure. With momentum on their side, SDSU aims to carry that confidence into their final season match and beyond.