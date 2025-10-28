SDSU baseball hires Stephen Strasburg in a unique role for the upcoming season





San Diego State University and its baseball program officially welcomed Stephen Strasburg to the team, announcing on Monday that the former Aztec has been named a special assistant to the head coach.

Strasburg, a pitcher for the Scarlet and Black from 2007-09, earned various accolades during his three-year stint at SDSU, most notably the USA Baseball Golden Spikes award at the end of his junior season. Because of his stellar collegiate career as an Aztec, Strasburg’s passion for his alma mater’s baseball program and its restoration is top-of-mind.

“This place is near and dear to my heart,” Strasburg said. “My parents are alumni, I am an alumnus, and it feels like I was pitching out there at Tony Gwynn Stadium just yesterday. The college baseball landscape has changed a lot; it is growing. I am excited to be a part of this group, be a part of this program again and hopefully get the program to new heights.”

Across many other collegiate sports (like football and basketball), schools are bringing in athletic alumni in special roles to act as liaisons to student-athletes, bolster alumni support and more. Most of these alumni act as general managers or assistant general managers, overseeing roster moves and NIL funds.

Like the professional and former professional athletes who have returned to collegiate sports, Strasburg aims to assist his team in navigating the transfer portal and the ever-changing college baseball landscape. However, he also wants to work with the players as an extension of the coaching staff.

“College baseball is played [much] differently than pro ball,” Strasburg explained. “Everything that I like about the game of baseball, you really see it a lot in college. [College baseball] is a major transition period for anybody; I just want to make sure that, as these guys come in, [they know] that they are an Aztec now. There is this whole group of alumni, including myself, that want to be there to help you.”

The 2019 World Series Most Valuable Player and 2025 College Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee is more than knowledgeable about the ins and outs of America’s Pastime. Still, it is Strasburg’s connections and relationships with those surrounding SDSU baseball that are worth mentioning. Specifically, his familiarity with the program’s new head coach, Kevin Vance, should play a key role in this new era.

“The baseball community is really small,” Strasburg emphasized. “I actually played travel ball growing up with [Kevin’s] older brother. He comes from a very good program over [at the University of Arizona]; his success is really everything that I think this program needs. It is just about being here to help make sure that he has the resources at his disposal to get the players the most out of their game.”

With a new coaching staff and new roster comes new changes and challenges, like learning a new roster’s strength and weakness, as well as building camaraderie; Strasburg is here to help. He, too, was once a newcomer to the Mesa and is more than capable of relating to and helping out anyone in need of his guidance.

“I did not really have direction in high school,” Strasburg voiced. “Then I got [to SDSU] and coach Gwynn, coach Filter and [the strength coach] showed me how to work and get better; I think that is really what it comes down to—player development. Hopefully, at the end of the day, they can realize their dreams, as well.”

The combination of both Vance’s and Strasburg’s passion and knowledge for the art of pitching and the game of baseball is central to SDSU baseball’s on-field success, but Strasburg also wants to contribute to the program’s off-field image and personal evolution.

“I grew up here [and] Kevin [Vance] grew up here,” Strasburg said. “All of the talent is right here in our backyard. The goal is to get Tony Gwynn Stadium to the level where the next top players in the area do not want to go some place else, they want to be an Aztec. I want to do everything I can to rebuild that relationship with the community.”

Other than building a closer relationship with the greater San Diego community, Strasburg wants to build a sense of community inside the Aztecs’ baseball program.

“It is more [about] putting the team ahead of yourself; that is when magic happens,” Strasburg stated. “I look back on our 2019 [Washington Nationals] team winning the World Series. We would go out there and play for each other; that is all that really mattered. If that can be recreated, anything can truly happen.”

Strasburg has really seen and done it all in the baseball world and now wants to give back to the city and university that made him the man he is today. His thirst to make SDSU’s baseball program a perennial powerhouse in the college baseball landscape, but also a factory for holistically developed players, should pay dividends in the near future.